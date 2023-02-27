Quectel announces new generation 5G Release 17 module series to address growing 5G FWA and eMBB markets (Photo: Business Wire)

MWC BARCELONA – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of its latest generation 5G New Radio (NR) module series, the RG650E and RG650V, both of which follow the 3GPP Release 17 standard. These industrial grade 5G modules deliver enhanced performance in data rates, capacity, power saving, and latency as well as ultra-reliability, better addressing the growing 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and industrial automation markets.

Based on the latest Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G Modem-RF Systems from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the RG650E and RG650V series can work on both 5G non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes. The RG650E supports a maximum bandwidth of 300 MHz in the sub-6GHz spectrum while the RG650V supports up to 200 MHz bandwidth. The adoption of Option 3x/ 3a/ 3 and Option 2 network architectures makes the modules backward compatible with global LTE and WCDMA networks.

Quectel also provides an RG650x-based System-on-Chip (SoC) solution with the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, which significantly increases transfer speeds, reduces latency, and boosts overall network capacity for customer applications. Additionally, the module’s support of OpenWRT allows it to provide advanced networking features in a wider range of upstream ecosystem applications.

Integrated with a Quad-Core A55 processor, the RG650E and RG650V support 5G NR downlink carrier aggregation (CA), greatly improving data rates to meet the demand for super high data speeds in IoT verticals and applications, especially for FWA devices like CPE, home gateway, enterprise gateway, industrial router, mobile hotspot, eMBB terminals including high-definition live broadcast, AR/VR device, drone as well as industrial automation applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGV), remote control, and robot.

“We are excited to roll out the industry’s most advanced 5G NR modules based on the cutting-edge Snapdragon X75 and X72,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Our latest 5G NR Release 17 modules feature unprecedented performance and significant advantages in communication capability. I believe they will provide an excellent Sub-6GHz, mmWave and Wi-Fi 7 solution for the growing 5G FWA and eMBB markets.”

“Snapdragon X75 and X72, the world’s first 5G Advanced-ready modem-RF system provides unparalleled features and capabilities for performance, power efficiency, and flexibility making it the ideal solution for various highly demanding applications and use cases,” said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to see Quectel adopting our new modem-RF systems to drive the next stage of 5G evolution in all key verticals including FWA, home getaways, Industrial IoT, and more.”

The RG650E and RG650V series supports Qualcomm Location Suite with Qualcomm® GNSS HW Gen 9.v6 (Concurrent GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, and QZSS). The integrated GNSS receiver greatly simplifies product design and provides quicker, more accurate, and more dependable positioning capability for applications in any environment. Additionally, they provide a wide range of interfaces such as USXGMII, PCIe, USB 2.0/ 3.0/ 3.1, PCM and supplementary functions including VoLTE and VoNR.

The Quectel 5G module offering is complemented by its range of antennas which help optimize connection efficiency and aid ease of installation of devices. These can be supplied pre-integrated with Quectel IoT modules to accelerate time to market and help eliminate commonly found integration issues.

Engineering samples of the RG650E and RG650V will be available for global markets in the first half of 2023. To learn more, visit the Quectel booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, Hall 5, Booth 5A20.



