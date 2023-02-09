O-RAN ALLIANCE Events and Demos at MWC Barcelona Showcasing O-RAN Ecosystem Progress

Join us for O-RAN ALLIANCE Ecosystem Briefing, February 28, 2023 at MWC Barcelona

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to hold its next industry event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 15:30-16:30 CET at the Deutsche Telekom booth (Hall 3, Stand 3M31). The event will include:

An update on O-RAN’s progress and future directions by Alex Jinsung Choi , Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom Stefan Engel-Flechsig , O-RAN ALLIANCE COO

Views on important areas supporting widespread adoption of open RAN, featuring leading operators from Asia, Europe and the Americas: Open RAN testing and integration – by Chih-Lin I , Chief Scientist from China Mobile and Co-chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee Open RAN security – by Claire Chauvin , Strategy Architecture and Standardization Director at Orange Open software for the RAN – by Rob Soni , VP RAN Technology at AT&T Services

Industry panel discussions on open RAN regional development, trials, deployments and open RAN security, featuring: Petr Ledl , VP Network Trials and Integration Lab, Deutsche Telekom Greg Manganello , Senior Vice President and Vice Head of the 5G Mobile Systems Business Unit, Fujitsu Gerardo Giaretta , Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Nicola Marziliano , VP International Telco Sales, Wind River Ray Le Maistre , Editorial Director at Telecom TV as the moderator

Industry panel discussions on O-RAN ecosystem maturity and energy efficiency, featuring: Sidd Chenumolu , Vice President of Technology Development at DISH Wireless John Baker , Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development, Mavenir Masafumi Masuda , General Manager of RAN Development, NTT DOCOMO Francisco Martin , Head of OPEN RAN at Vodafone Group Services Ray Le Maistre , Editorial Director at Telecom TV as the moderator



O-RAN ALLIANCE participation at the “Open RAN – The Debate” session at MWC23

Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE, will appear at the “Open RAN – The Debate” session part of the MWC Barcelona conference stream. This event is scheduled on Monday, February 27, 2023, 16:15-17:00 CET on MWC Stage A, Hall 6. The panel discussion will focus on opportunities and challenges associated with disaggregation of Radio Access Networks and their widespread adoption. Different aspects are to be debated, like system integration, security, industry roles and responsibilities, CAPEX/OPEX savings or sustainability.

65 demonstrations of O-RAN technology and solutions at MWC23 showcasing the O-RAN ecosystem progress

58 O-RAN ALLIANCE members and participants plan to present 65 demonstrations of their O-RAN-based technology and solutions at MWC Barcelona or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition, and welcome visitors to join their booths.

O-RAN ALLIANCE prepared an interactive map for easy navigation to booths showcasing O-RAN demos at MWC exhibition.

O-RAN ALLIANCE is proud to recognize below listed companies and institutions showcasing the latest set of O-RAN demos.

