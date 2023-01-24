Top ICT tenders: Sentech seeks broadband strategy

It’s a quiet week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal as the new year energy hits a month-end slump.



This results in a variety of predominantly low-value requests for the ICT sector to consider. Nevertheless, there are notices that are likely to draw industry interest.

The opening advertisement from Sentech is a case in point. This request for quotation calls for a service provider to develop a strategy for broadband services.

The outcome of the project should be a viable commercial strategy, it says, which includes the “development of a base pricing model that clearly articulates how Sentech will deliver broadband services and derive value for its customers and shareholders”.

The documentation notes that development and sign-off of this strategy should be concluded by 30 March 2023.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) follows with a search for a service provider to do an assessment of its current and future ERP requirements and provide a recommendation on the best solution for the organisation.

The SABC implemented its SAP ERP solution in 2007. The system supports various key business processes, including finance, human resources, procurement, travel, sales, and the like, and has been configured and enhanced over the years to ensure it is aligned to changing business requirements, relevant legislation, as well as SABC policies and procedures.

In a second tender, the broadcaster is advertising for an IT service management (ITSM) solution. Bidders are asked to propose a software-as-a-service solution, which includes licences, hosting, implementation, customisation, training, maintenance and on-going support services for a period of five years.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo also earns a mention as the top advertiser of the week with four requests for support, maintenance and licence renewal of its Sage payroll and human resource system; enterprise connectivity; supply and maintenance of ICT hardware; and licence renewal, support and maintenance of the Halo Service Desk system.

No tender documentation has been posted on the eTenders portal or its own website, so interested service providers will need to make contact with the company or attend one of the compulsory briefings.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Rand West Local Municipality wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of smart prepaid water meters for a period of 36 months on an as when required basis.

In a second advertisement, the municipality invites submissions to join a panel for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of prepaid electricity meters for a period of 36 months on an as when required basis.

The Road Accident Fund closes the issue with a request for information on an enterprise integrated security system (EISS) solution. In its documentation, the fund notes its current state of security is fragmented and relies on different sources, including human intervention. This makes it difficult for the security business unit to enable security officials to effectively respond to threats, incidents/accidents and to minimise the known and unknown risks. Interestingly, at the time of writing, the RAF website was returning runtime errors.

New tenders

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a commercialisation strategy for broadband services.

Tender no: 1000019324

Information: Zanele Zulu, Tel: 011 471 4400, E-mail: zuluz@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is looking for a service provider to do an assessment of its current and future ERP requirements and to provide a recommendation on the best solution for the organisation.

Tender no: RFP/FIN/2022/65

Information: Hlabane Mamogobo, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Enterprise Resource Planning, Professional services, Consulting

The broadcaster also requires an IT service management (ITSM) solution, including hosting, support, maintenance and licences.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2023/1

Information: Hlabane Mamogobo, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2023

­Tags: Software, Services, ITSM, IT service management, Hosting, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is advertising for support, maintenance and licence renewal of its Sage payroll and human resource system.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT07/2022

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2023

­Tags: Software, Payroll, HR, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for enterprise connectivity.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT08/2022

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband

Joburg City Parks also requires supply and maintenance of ICT hardware.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT09/2022

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2023

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Finally, the company is calling for licence renewal, support and maintenance of the Halo Service Desk system.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT10/2022

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of smart prepaid water meters for a period of 36 months on an as when required basis.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Feb

Tender no: RWCLM-3/008/2022/2023

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: 011 411 0000, E-mail: Henk.Botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2023

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart technology, Prepaid, Metering, Services, Support and maintenance, Water

Rand West also intends to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of prepaid electricity meters for a period of 36 months on an as when required basis.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb

Tender no: RWCLM-3/009/2022/2023

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: 011 411 0000, E-mail: Henk.Botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2023

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart technology, Prepaid, Metering, Services, Support and maintenance, Electricity

Request for information

Road Accident Fund

The RAF is inviting information from service providers on an enterprise integrated security system (EISS) solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RAF 2023 00001

Information: Precious Letshedi, Tel: 012 621 1608, E-mail: preciousl2@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Feb 2023

Tags: Software, Security, EISS