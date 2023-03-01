BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Cloud Computing

A buyer’s guide to modernise your monitoring

Issued by Blue Turtle Technologies
Johannesburg, 01 Mar 2023
More content from Blue Turtle Technologies Press Office
Read time 1min

Today, enterprises are operating with an increasing number of legacy tools that do not provide complete unified visibility into the applications and services that they deliver to their customers. Modern IT requires teams to manage distributed environments, with a mix of resources in the cloud (oftentimes multiple clouds) and on-premises in physical data centres. In this multicloud world, building and running services is complex, but it happens faster with no sign of slowing down.

To oversee the ever-evolving technology landscape, interconnectivity and interdependency of their operations, businesses of all sizes and types use legacy monitoring tools as the “easy button” to mitigate risk, manage costs and resources and adhere to regulatory requirements. The result? Legacy monitoring tools do not provide a comprehensive view of the entire organisation. As application and infrastructure modernise, legacy monitoring tools become an increasingly poor fit as they were not designed for the complex, dynamic and interconnected nature of cloud-native architecture.

Please download below to read on.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.