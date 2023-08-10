Rimini Street Reaffirms Guarantee of 15 Additional Years of Support and Managed Services for SAP ECC and S/4HANA On-Premises Clients, Providing Maximum ROI and Enabling Innovation Without Forced Migrations to S/4HANA Cloud
Counter to recent SAP announcements declaring unavailability of new innovations for SAP licensees running Business Suite/ECC 6.0 and S/4HANA on-premises, Rimini Street provides a long-term service guarantee to SAP licensees, along with improved support, significant savings, reliability, flexibility and predictable costs with its Rimini Support™ and Rimini Manage™ services
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today reaffirmed its guaranteed availability of 15 additional years of worry-free, significantly improved support and managed services for the tens of thousands of SAP ECC and S/4HANA on-premises licensees.
As pressures mount for SAP ECC licensees to migrate to S/4HANA by 2027, Rimini Street’s impressive list of SAP clients enjoy the freedom and flexibility of owning and controlling their own IT roadmap and timeline, restoring CXOs, IT and finance leaders, and board members the power to plan, execute and innovate boldly with a trusted partner.
Recent SAP Declarations Cause Additional Concern for SAP ECC and S/4HANA On-Premises Licensees
Two major recent declarations from SAP have stirred the SAP ECC and S/4HANA on-premises community, causing concern over increasing annual maintenance fees while access to new features are now exclusive to clients of SAP public and private cloud using RISE with SAP.
SAP CEO Christian Klein stated on July 20, 2023 in the SAP Q2 2023 earnings call, “It's also very important to emphasize that SAP's newest innovations and capabilities will only be delivered in SAP public cloud and SAP private cloud using RISE with SAP as the enabler. This is how we will deliver these innovations with speed, agility, quality and efficiency. Our new innovations will not be available for on-premise or hosted on-premise ERP customers on hyperscalers.”
In a July 27, 2023 article on CIO.com titled, “SAP Raises On-Prem Support Costs Again to Drive Cloud Adoption,” senior editor, Peter Sayer, opens with the following statement, “For the second year in a row, SAP is raising on-premises support costs. This time, however, it’s cutting innovation too.” The article notes, “From the start of 2024, it will again increase support prices by local consumer price index (CPI) rates – but this time, it’s raising the cap to 5%.”
As published August 3, 2023 on DSAG.com, Thomas Henzler, board member for licenses, service and support of DSAG, the German-speaking SAP User Group, said, "As an interest group representing more than 3,800 companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, we must now advise companies to carefully reconsider possible planned S/4HANA implementations with regard to the operating model – especially against the background of the renewed increase in maintenance. The announcement is a real showstopper and a big disappointment."
Jens Hungershausen, board chairman of DSAG also stated, “Customers who have already invested in S/4HANA on-premise may now get the impression that they have wasted millions. That doesn’t build trust if SAP doesn’t at the same time show customers clear development paths for a smooth transition to the cloud and next-generation ERP without jeopardizing the investments they’ve made.”
Rimini Support™ for SAP Maximizes ROI of ERP Investment and Provides Peace of Mind
As the leader of third-party software support services for SAP, more and more SAP licensees, including those who have already migrated to S/4HANA, select Rimini Support™ for SAP to extract greater value from and do more with their IT investments without worry of upgrades.
Rimini Support clients who rely on SAP to run their business benefit from:
- Guaranteed 15 additional years of support
- Support for customizations
- Delivery of accurate, timely tax, legal and regulatory updates
- Direct access to an assigned, named Primary Support Engineer (PSE) backed by hundreds of expert engineers around the globe
- Guaranteed 10-minute response time for critical cases with average response time of under 90 seconds
- Immediate savings of 50% off their annual maintenance fees with up to 90% saved on total support costs
GE Lighting, a Savant Company, U.S. based authority in energy-efficient residential lighting products and smart homes, is one of Rimini Support™ for SAP clients seeing the difference uniting with Rimini Street. Theresa Szoke, VP of information technology at Savant Systems, Inc. shares, “Rimini Street was so consistently responsive and proactive, we no longer worried about skills gaps. Rimini Street is all the bench strength that we need.” Sanjay Sethia, senior manager of enterprise applications at GE Lighting, a Savant Company, adds, “With Rimini Street, you have a partner that is always ready with depth of expertise and a demonstrated, heartfelt commitment to helping support you.”
Rimini Manage™ for SAP Allows for Unlimited Tickets and Optimization of Internal Resources
Rimini Manage for SAP clients gain predictability and increased business value through:
- Reduced backlog of open tickets
- Root cause analysis and resolution
- Rapid response and faster time to resolution with industry-leading service level agreements (SLAs)
- Always on, easy access to expert SAP engineers with an average of 15 years of experience
- Predictable cost model with unlimited tickets from an extensive catalog of services
Iguatemi, Brazil’s impressive full-service shopping center company with 14 shopping malls, 2 premium outlets and 3 commercial towers, is one of more than 100 clients leveraging both Rimini Support and Rimini Manage to keep its mission-critical, highly customized SAP ECC 6.0 programs running smoothly day-to-day while reinvesting the savings achieved for strategic projects.
Valdemar Castilho, IT operations manager at Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A shared, “Rimini Street’s proposal for AMS delighted us due to the differential of its model. In addition to the seniority of the engineers and extremely fast response time, today we don’t waste any more time having to manage the tickets.”
Rimini Street recently announced the expansion and general availability of Rimini Manage services for SAP cloud products, adding to the success of its highly differentiated application managed service offerings.
Rimini Street Enables Innovation for SAP Clients Through Optimization and Smart Resource Allocation
For nearly 18 years, Rimini Street has cleared the path for both SAP and Oracle clients to innovate boldly while maximizing the ROI from its existing ERP investments and enjoying markedly improved software support. No longer confined to the vendor-dictated roadmap of expensive, unwanted upgrades and migrations, Rimini Street clients have the flexibility of time and optimization of systems to selectively choose best-of-breed options to enhance the capability of their IT environment.
Rimini Support for SAP client, Quadient, a leading British provider of intelligent communication automation, smart mail and parcel locker solutions, determined Rimini Street’s quality and cost-effectiveness can be leveraged as a key accelerator to its modernization projects for its SAP systems in Germany and France. With Rimini Street, Quadient was able to modernize its existing SAP solution by upgrading the operating system, database, and legacy interfaces without disruption.
“The best part is that our customers have not seen any difference. We are still working together, but with upgraded and compliant systems. We can be ISO certified. This is key to working with partners such as the UK Post Office,” said Hugues Piet Lataudrie, row director BO Solutions and Digital BP at Quadient.
“Rimini Street empowers SAP licensees with the ability to explore a wider selection of solutions that best fit their business needs of today and tomorrow. Freedom from vendor-dictated roadmaps often riddled with costly, unneeded upgrades and migrations, allow IT leaders to focus invaluable time, budget and company resources on strategic projects to fuel growth,” said Luiz Mariotto, group vice president and principal product manager of SAP at Rimini Street. “We invite all SAP licensees to leverage the SAP Savings Calculator to assess their own potential savings and join the more than 800 SAP licensees that have selected Rimini Street. With guaranteed additional 15 years of quality, dependable support of mission-critical systems, Rimini Street helps IT be viewed as a strategic partner to the business, not a cost center.”
Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.
