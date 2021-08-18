Teen develops fintech education platform for peers

Ronan Vaz, a grade 10 leaner at Woodlands International College in Boksburg.

Ronan Vaz, a grade 10 leaner from Woodlands International College in Boksburg, Johannesburg, has developed a fintech platform, to make financial literacy more accessible to his peers.

Named Finnclu, the Web site is an open access platform with information about investing, stocks, bonds and assets – at no cost to the user.

It offers monthly educational videos, webinars, financial literacy books that are accessible both online and offline, insight into investing algorithms, as well as links to resources on how to track investment portfolios. Furthermore, the site provides step-by-step slideshows that break down the basics of investing.

Vaz, together with his team of six, used their skills in IT and web design to build the platform, in an effort to break down the barriers of access to information on how to successfully invest.

The goal is to help others to help themselves, he says. “Knowledge on investing and asset management is quite limited amongst young people; we only learn about investing in grade 12 business studies.

“I’ve been privileged to have access to information about financial literacy and wanted to create a platform where I could share my passion. Many people can benefit from creating passive income streams; they just need to know where to start – Finnclu has created a space for this.”

According to Vaz, the website has cultivated a community of people where users can network via their social media channels and share tips. “Our main focus is on Africa − we’re seeing a lot of traction in Ghana, Ethiopia and South Africa mainly. However, I’d like to see it become global; that’s my ultimate vision for the platform.”

The Boksburg-based learner has a keen interest in robotics and building tech solutions.

In 2019, he was part of the Molo Africa team that assembled a plane that flew from the Cape to Cairo. His long-term goal is to study mechanical engineering at a top-ranked international university like the University of Pennsylvania, Cambridge, or Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As a result, Vaz has enrolled with mentorship company Crimson Education, which will work with him on all areas of his application, including choosing the best universities and majors, standardised testing, extracurricular mentoring and application support.

“Top-ranked and Ivy League universities are looking for students who have ‘super-curriculars’ − activities which display leadership, innovation and a passion for change in their communities,” states Rebecca Pretorius, country manager at Crimson Education.

“While marks remain an important indicator, universities are looking for applicants with purpose and passion − our future leaders in their fields of interest.

“Ronan is the perfect example of the benefits of starting early to work incrementally, plan ahead, and build out the right activities and projects that show depth, instead of cramming these in the last year or two of school. This is vital in more competitive majors like engineering, computer science, medicine and finance.”