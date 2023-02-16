KnowBe4 Africa confirmed as ITWeb Security Summit 2023 CT event sponsor, Jhb diamond sponsor

ITWeb Events is excited to announce that KnowBe4 Africa has come on board as the event sponsor of ITWeb’s Security Summit, Cape Town, to be held on 15 June 2023, as well as the diamond sponsor of the Johannesburg event, from 6 to 8 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

This follows last year’s hugely successful staging of ITWeb’s flagship Security Summit as a full-blown, in-person conference for the first time since 2019, with hundreds of delegates, sponsors and expert speakers coming together to discuss practical strategies and solutions to tackle the latest security challenges.

Under the theme: "Keeping your organisation secure in an evolving global risk landscape", the 2023 Security Summit will once again bring leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the latest security trends and threats that African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers need to manage today.

"We are really looking forward to this year's ITWeb Security Summit, which is a not-to-be-missed event each year. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with customers, industry peers and connect and learn from an inspiring speaker line-up," says Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

Collard is one of the top international and local speakers who have already been confirmed, including:

Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, chair, African Union Cyber Security Expert Group (Nigeria);

Stéphane Duguin, CEO, CyberPeace Institute (Switzerland);

Mikko Hyppönen, chief research officer, WithSecure (Finland); and

Mark T Hofmann, crime & intelligence analyst (Germany).

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the Security Summit is the ‘must-attend’ annual information and cyber security event for Africa’s IT, security and business decision-makers.

“The ITWeb Security Summit 2023 will cover today’s key cyber security themes, the latest threats and the strategies, techniques and solutions to mitigate them.

“In addition to thought leadership and strategic insights, we are also making sure to pack the agenda full of practical advice that cyber security professionals can take back and use in their organisation from day one.”