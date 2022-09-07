White paper: Human centricity: A business perspective

There are a few industry and generic perspectives of what is meant by the term human centricity. For example, human centred design, which focuses on designing solutions that work for human beings – effectively a design thinking approach; human centred organisations, which is about fostering a common purpose; data-driven human centricity – using data to get closer to our likes, dislikes, etc. The reality is that most of these perspectives and definitions reinforce a form of customer or business centricity and do not, in our view, address the critical human centric elements of connecting, caring and supporting. The concept of customer centricity is well known and many strategies are built around this theory.

Sean Katzen, CEO, Ovations.

However, the vagueness of customer centricity as a concept means that it does not create immediate benefit and in general is only a small contributor to driving sustainable and successful business outcomes. Because of this vagueness and the lack of understanding what needs to be done to implement customer centricity, confusion and paralysis is often created in leadership and decision-makers. Additionally, this shift to human centricity must become a core and industrialised part of our businesses and models.

We know that the change for businesses to become more human centric will be difficult and that it will compete with many other priorities, business strategies and initiatives. As with most proposed changes that can have a significant impact on our businesses, we recommend starting with an element of analysis and review.

The analysis consists of three parts:

Understand how human centric your business is? Evaluate the current customer centric initiatives and whether they are delivering on their expected value and benefit cases? Evaluate the current business culture and its effectiveness?

