SA taps African counterpart to advance science, tech

South Africa is strengthening scientific and technological ties with other African counterparts, signing a collaborative agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This comes as the country has identified science, technology and innovation (STI) as key to transforming its socio-economic conditions and new business prospects.

According to a Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) statement, SA and the DRC will work towards the establishment of collaborative scientific and technological projects and programmes that will be jointly implemented by relevant experts from the countries.

The collaborative agreement was signed by DSI minister Dr Blade Nzimande and the DRC's minister of scientific research and technological innovation, Maître José Mpanda Kabangu.

The joint action plan will focus on strategic areas of interest, says Nzimande. These include technology innovation, high-performance computing, space science and technology, agriculture, mining and geosciences, renewable energy, water and intellectual property management.

For Nzimande, cooperation in space science and technology would assist in detecting threats and providing technological solutions that would strengthen military and defence systems, fostering peace and security in African countries.

“Intellectual property management, high-performance computing and technological innovation are three cross-cutting areas that will play a critical role in socio-economic transformation. For example, managing the intellectual property rights of innovations developed by Africans would secure ownership and facilitate commercialisation and the development of industry.”

He also highlights that the partnership has the potential to help solve the continent's energy crisis, given the potential of the DRC's Inga Dam and SA's investment in hydrogen technologies as part of its renewable energy programme.

Kabangu adds: “I remain convinced that this type of win-win partnership − the practical terms and activities of which will be defined through periodic action plans − will result in fruitful exchanges between Congolese and South African researchers, as well as twinning between Congolese and South African research institutions.”

Furthermore, Nzimande welcomed the fact that the Centre for High-Performance Computing will provide technical training to the DRC.

“This will help build the DRC's capacity to manage big research data and strengthen the country's national system of innovation.”

The DSI minister notes that institution-to-institution collaboration is vital for activities carried out under the agreement, stressing it should not be seen merely as a gesture of goodwill, but as an enabler of collaborative projects and programmes in response to pressing challenges.