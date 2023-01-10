How Twitter's data leak could impact 200M users

Twitter is currently in the hot seat, following a data leak that exposed over 200 million e-mails and usernames. Users of the platform who have shared their full names with the social media giant could also be at risk of this data being exposed.

Security researchers and a wide range of news sources have confirmed that personal data has been stolen and shared on a bad actors’ forum. In addition, reports assert that the credentials have been compiled from previous Twitter breaches which were brought to light two years ago.

This is according to Hayes Connor, leading data breach experts in the UK, who share their insights into how this data leak could impact those whose data was shared.

A range of scams

Any Twitter user whose username, e-mail address, or full name has been hijacked, could be targeted by phishing scams, have credit applied for in their name, have fraudulent bank accounts set up, or have their existing accounts accessed by the wrong people.

In addition, those with this information could request new PINs or extra credit cards, with which they could make purchases and ruin credit scores. They could also commit identity theft, and sell the information to other parties who could use it for illegal purposes.

Alongside these financial and physical impacts, having your personal data exposed can lead to high levels of stress and anxiety, which can have a lasting impact on the victim’s mental health.

To find out if your data has been leaked, you can visit haveibeenpwned.com.

Preventing illegal use

Anyone suspecting their personal data has been leaked should be on the lookout for fraudulent e-mails, texts, and calls which may be phishing scams.

In addition, Hayes Connor advises to never give out any personal data or click on links and to contact any companies or banks that contact them unexpectedly to see if the correspondence is legitimate.

Next, the company says to initiate a fraud alert with their credit company, which notifies potential lenders that they may be victim of fraud and will add verification barriers, as well as secure all your accounts, changing passwords and PINs.

Finally, monitoring bank accounts and credit reports and reporting any unusual activity, is advisable.

No word from Twitter?

Richard Forrest, Hayes Connor’s legal director, says breaches of this scale are highly alarming.

“When personal data is in jeopardy, individuals can fall victim to identity or takeover fraud, or phishing scams. Criminals can then use this information to extract funds from the victim's bank account, as well as buy products and services, leading to both financial loss and emotional distress.”

Forrest adds that people place a lot of trust in social media platforms such as Twitter, and expect their data to be handled securely.

“It is concerning that Twitter is yet to comment considering how many people may be affected,” he ends.