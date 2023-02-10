Female cloud practitioners on the rise

Standard Bank and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have teamed with GirlCode to empower and equip women with skills needed to succeed in tech-related industries.

The trio provides learning opportunities to women from underserved communities who want to work in the technology sector.

This collaboration, GirlCode says, is part of a commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology industry.

To enhance this commitment, GirlCode, a tech non-profit organisation, is offering free online courses to bolster various tech skills, including the AWS Cloud Practitioner course.

The organisation hosts an eight-week bespoke cloud boot camp, developed to prepare the participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, and provides them with the technical and soft skills needed to successfully enter the job market.

According to GirlCode, this programme has been further accentuated and accelerated with the SHE Dares programme.

Backed by Standard Bank and AWS, the SHE Dares Cloud Practitioner journey challenges women all over SA to earn the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification, says GirlCode.

GirlCode CEO Zandile Mkhwanazi comments: “With Standard Bank and AWS at our side, we can equip our students with the skills they need that will get them hired by just about any ICT business or big corporate that utilises AWS technology – of which there is no shortage of positions available.

“Getting this certification means you can validate your cloud fluency with an industry-recognised credential from AWS and highlight your overall understanding of the AWS Cloud – with our support every step of the way.

“Today we run skills development programmes to turn young women into fully-certified cloud practitioners. Applications opened 1 October 2022, and thus far, 3 366 women have enrolled for the programme. Of the 3 366 participants, 55% are unemployed.

“If more organisations partner with us, we can get well on our way to ushering 10 million women into a tech career by 2030. It can only be accomplished when we come together as an industry.”

One of the beneficiaries who joined the first cohort to complete the AWS programme, 20-year-old Ayanda Sibanyoni, says: “Getting started with a programme was a walk in the park because our facilitators made sure we had all the resources and support necessary to be successful.

“The ladies in our cohort shared a common goal and provided each other with both technical and emotional support.

“The AWS skills builder was the programme’s standout feature because it was simple to use and had modules that accommodated everyone. I was terrified before beginning the programme because I didn't understand what cloud computing was all about. The study materials made studying easy and interesting.

“They used day-to-day examples in order for us to relate to the topics and understand the fundamentals of cloud computing. As I went through the modules, I started to understand how cloud computing works and the potential it has to improve and expand businesses.”