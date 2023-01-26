Cape Town lauds R1.5bn data centre investment

Alderman James Vos (centre) with Africa Data Centres’ Willem Marais and Malvin Meyer at the company’s development site sod-turning ceremony north of the Cape Town CBD.

Cape Town is well-positioned for tech opportunities, says alderman James Vos, the city’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management.

Vos was speaking on the occasion of the sod-turning ceremony of the new Africa Data CentresCape Town-based data centre facility this week.

Carrier-neutral colocation data centre provider Africa Data Centres is a subsidiary of the Pan-African Cassava Technologies Group.

The company’s Cape Town facility is its fourth data centre in SA, following the establishment of the Midrand (JHB1), Centurion (JHB2) and Elfindale, Cape Town (CPT1) regions.

In a statement, Vos notes the new data centre is the second in the metro from the business.

The facility, together with the upgrade of the existing hub, will see Africa Data Centres’ investment in infrastructure in Cape Town over the next two to three years reach in excess of R1.5 billion, and create some 500 jobs, according to the alderman.

He explains the investment facilitation branch in the Economic Growth Directorate supported Africa Data Centres’ development in the metro through the implementation of its incentives programme aimed at helping businesses to land and expand in Cape Town.

“This investment is yet another endorsement of Cape Town as a continental tech capital. Last year, the Global Financial Centres Index officially ranked the Mother City as the top spot in Africa for fintech investments.”

Vos points out the city has also forged partnerships with “high-growth” industry organisations, such as the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative, which has supported thousands of local entrepreneurs.

In addition, the city funds training for young Capetonians looking to get a foot in the digital door.

“As a city government, we have worked hard to forge a strong foundation for economic development and investment, and are constantly working to make life easier for businesses, and in 2023, we will continue forging ahead with these goals.”