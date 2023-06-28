Quectel CC660D-LS ensures global coverage with satellite and IoT-NTN capabilities (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has today unveiled its latest innovation in satellite communications, the CC660D-LS module, designed specifically to ensure comprehensive global coverage for seamless connectivity.

The CC660D-LS module offers versatile connectivity options, including L-band, S-band, and Band 23 connections. In addition, the module supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT non-terrestrial network (IoT-NTN) connections. With reliable connectivity a priority, the CC660D-LS module addresses this need by supporting two-way communication. It facilitates not only data transmission but also SMS SOS functionality, allowing emergency notifications when needed. Additionally, the module support IP and Non-IP service network, ensuring enhanced connectivity and service availability.

The module also boasts remarkably low power consumption through the implementation of various power-saving modes. These modes include discontinuous reception (DRX), extended DRX (eDRX), and power-saving mode (PSM), enabling efficient energy management. Measuring 17.7mm x 15.8mm x 2.0mm, the CC660D-LS features Quectel Enhanced AT Commands, supports SIM/eSIM and offers embedded Internet service protocols, enabling low latency satellite connectivity via UART communication interface.

“We’re delighted to announce the Quectel CC660D-LS satellite communication module which will provide global coverage to a wide range of connected devices,” said Norbert Muhrer, CSO and President, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The module supports IoT-NTN connections enabling efficient data communications for low bandwidth applications anywhere on the planet. We’re proud of the CC660D-LS module’s low power consumption and its capability to support deployments regardless of their location.”

The module is highly versatile and can be effectively utilized across various industries, particularly those that traditionally struggle to maintain connectivity due to remote locations such as mining, smart grids and oil and gas pipeline monitoring. It is also well-suited for applications in the transportation sector to enable as vehicle, asset, chassis, and container tracking and additionally offers great potential for deployment in smart agriculture, environmental monitoring, heavy equipment monitoring, and construction fleet management. Additionally, the module has valuable applications in the maritime sector, including vessel connection and maritime buoys. This further expands its reach and usefulness in diverse maritime operations.

Engineering samples of the Quectel CC660D-LS are currently available, and the module is currently going through the CE and FCC certification processes with mass production scheduled for Q4 2023.