Kyocera introduces two new compact A4 devices for personal use with a year’s worth of free toner

Renowned for its industry-leading printers and MFPs, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has released two new A4 devices designed for personal use, and built to save on power bills and consumables, as well as office space, either at home or in a shared workspace. Both devices come with two bottles of toner, yielding 1 500 prints each, hence 3 000 prints per device, before the user needs to buy or replace toner. “This effectively offers free prints for a year, or more, depending on prints,” says Yena Ngidi, hardware product manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“The MA2000w and PA2000w were created as compact, lightweight, affordable and flexible print solutions that can be easily carried between workplaces. They are intuitive devices with wireless connection that work straight out of the box. Customers simply open the package, download the Client Tool using the QR code, and they are good to go,” says Ngidi. MFPs are popular for hybrid workers because they combine print, scan, remote fax* and copy functions in one multi-tasking device, enabling remote employees to collaborate effectively with their colleagues. They are also cost-effective to buy and run for the budget conscious and those seeking a good return on investment.

“We have introduced these devices to the South African market in response to the increasing demand for devices that take up little space and provide modern home office professionals with the ability to choose where and how they work. The Quiet Mode technology with reduced noise also makes these devices perfect for shared workspaces,” says Ngidi.

With speeds of up to 20ppm and a memory capacity of 32MB and 64MB respectively, the PA2000w and MA2000w are equipped to drive productivity. The devices incorporate Kyocera’s durable parts and are built to last, keeping frustrating downtime to a minimum.

Eco-conscious consumers will be pleased to know that the devices are environmentally friendly. The EcoPrint Mode cuts energy consumption by around 30%, thereby reducing operational costs simultaneously.

“By combining Kyocera's technology, unbeatable reliability and robust security, these devices are ready to meet the demands of the modern user looking for adaptable, eco-friendly, stress free, portable and contactless technology,” Ngidi says.

The PA2000w and MA2000w are available from Kyocera resellers or online from Takealot.

* Remote fax – users can share fax documents between home and the office. Users can check fax documents sent to the office by a client from home, and also send a fax document from home to a client via a Kyocera MFP* using the KYOCERA Client Tool. The Kyocera MFP at the office must be equipped with fax functions.