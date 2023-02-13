Final chance to complete our IT Salary Survey, win great prizes

BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 13 Feb 2023
Read time 1min

There’s still time to complete our IT Salary Survey, being run in partnership with Deloitte.

It is the 17 annual such survey conducted by ITWeb.

By adding your input, you will help us compile a unique South African IT salaries benchmark that will allow you to compare your earnings to the industry average and identify the most sought-after and best-paid IT skills. 

In addition, the report will assist employers to track current and developing remuneration trends for the various job categories, and assit them in setting market-related salaries and determining appropriate package structures. 

Rest assured that responses are anonymous and will remain strictly confidential. The data you provide when completing the survey will be reported in aggregate with that of other participants.

Once completed, you can opt in to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win great prizes: a Samsung 27-inch curved monitor, a Nespresso coffee machine or an Apple HomePod speaker.

Complete the survey here.

