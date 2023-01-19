What security teams want from MDR providers

Research objectives

The use of managed detection and response (MDR) services has become a mainstream strategy in modern security programs. But IT organisations shouldn’t be fooled by the name: MDR providers are delivering much more than basic detection and response, helping IT and security leaders accelerate program development and improve security posture. With no end in sight for the cyber security skills shortage, MDR services can bring immediate expert resources online, together with proven, best-of-breed processes and tools that can help security teams gain control and set themselves up for future security program success.

In order to understand these trends, as well as assess the general state of managed detection and response service offerings, ESG surveyed 373 cyber security professionals personally involved with cyber security technology, including both products and services and processes.

This study sought to:

Determine how, where and why MDR services are used to support security programs.

Gain insights into what matters most for IT operations, LOB executives and end-users.

Isolate specific MDR use cases and the organisational profiles of those who use them.

Establish which industry mega-trends are impacting MDR provider selection.

