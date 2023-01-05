1NCE expands IoT software business with launch of 1NCE OS

1NCE, a global IoT connectivity and software company, today announced the creation of its software business unit in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show launch of 1NCE OS – IoT software offering powerful developer tools and device control to make IoT even more accessible.

The software tools are an integral part of 1NCE’s Lifetime Flat service and are available complimentary to 1NCE customers.

1NCE OS is a foundational element of the company’s ambitious goal: to cement 1NCE’s standing as the preeminent destination for accessible IoT. It’s designed for easy integration of 1NCE’s connectivity and software features into IoT projects of any scale, for new and existing projects alike. Using 1NCE OS for device and cloud integration, customers can accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects by months. One of 1NCE’s core principles is that customer data isn’t to be monetized and used to sell additional services. Instead, 1NCE is transparent about turning data into tools that are included in the global lifetime flat rate.

Features available at launch:

Device Authentication : The process of setting up a secure and automated solution usually requires a complicated and error-prone onboarding process. 1NCE OS makes it simple: customers just solder the secure SIM into their device just like any other hardware piece and that’s it – delivering better authentication and integration of uniquely identified devices into IoT projects.

: The process of setting up a secure and automated solution usually requires a complicated and error-prone onboarding process. 1NCE OS makes it simple: customers just solder the secure SIM into their device just like any other hardware piece and that’s it – delivering better authentication and integration of uniquely identified devices into IoT projects. IoT Integrator : Reliably connecting devices to the cloud can be complex, but 1NCE’s managed protocol translation uses open industry standards (UDP, CoAP, LwM2M, AWS IoT Core, Webhooks) to give customers the free and full flexibility they demand.

: Reliably connecting devices to the cloud can be complex, but 1NCE’s managed protocol translation uses open industry standards (UDP, CoAP, LwM2M, AWS IoT Core, Webhooks) to give customers the free and full flexibility they demand. Device Inspector : The time-intensive and costly process of sending technicians into the field to monitor and service devices is significantly reduced using advanced remote access to device states and recent telemetry.

: The time-intensive and costly process of sending technicians into the field to monitor and service devices is significantly reduced using advanced remote access to device states and recent telemetry. Device Locator : Network based positioning helps users locate devices even without GPS.

: Network based positioning helps users locate devices even without GPS. Energy Saver: The inherent challenges of battery-powered devices make power usage a high priority, and 1NCE’s optimized payload transmission can increase battery life by up to 50 percent.

Fredrik Stålbrand of Berg Insights said: “1NCE OS and 1NCE’s product roadmap look very compelling. Our view is that the IoT connectivity market will increasingly move towards digitalized sales and delivery. SIMs will be pre-installed in chipsets, while connectivity management is increasingly being controlled by SaaS applications. Customers expect simple, digital experiences throughout the product lifecycle. 1NCE is clearly at the forefront of this development.”

Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE: “1NCE flips the script for customers – we don’t monetize their data for a few extra dollars because our customers’ data is theirs and theirs alone. 1NCE’s move into software allows us to boost our customers’ ideas not just when they need connectivity, but from the outset of their projects and all the way through a device’s lifecycle. IoT connectivity and software for life for a single fee, and that’s it.”

Fifty percent of failed IoT projects falter in the pilot stage. For new IoT projects, 1NCE makes it easy to experiment early without major expenditures that can kill a project. Customers connect sensors across the globe at a fraction of the cost of the traditional price of network operators, and now with 1NCE OS, they gain access to software tools that accelerate time-to-market without vendor lock-in or paying for unnecessary features packaged into most IoT platforms. And for IoT projects that are already up and running, 1NCE’s combination of connectivity and software delivers trusted, production-grade solutions for continuous improvement and optimization.

The majority of IoT projects require multinational deployments, but few network operators have the capability to truly meet cross-border demands. The 1NCE Lifetime Flat service is industry-disruptive but simple: for $10/€10, customers can deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the world for as little as a dollar per year per device. More than 10,000 customers worldwide already trust 1NCE with more than 15 million managed connections.

The company’s ability to deliver affordable and reliable IoT, and its rapid global expansion to 153 markets from 106 at the beginning of the year, helped 1NCE earn two prestigious awards recently: Honorable Mention on Fast Company’s list of the Next Big Things in Tech and top prize for the most outstanding use case in “innovative IoT” (in partnership with Flashnet) at Light Reading’s 18th annual Leading Lights.

More information about 1NCE OS can be found here and customers can get started with 1NCE at the company’s online shop and the AWS Marketplace. Customer support is available in 14 languages.