BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Software

Altron defers NCR deal, awaits Namibia approval

Samuel Mungadze
By Samuel Mungadze, Senior news journalist
Johannesburg, 24 Feb 2023
Read time 1min 30sec

Outstanding regulatory approval from has pushed Altron to defer the sale of its ATM business to NCR.

The deal, estimated to be worth R183 million, has already received approvals in South Africa, Botswana and Eswatini, with only Namibia outstanding.

In SA, the Competition Commission (CompCom) approved Altron’s sale of its ATM Hardware and Support Business to the US technology company last month.

The CompCom gave the transaction the green light, but with conditions, as the deal did not promote greater spread of ownership to historically-disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and workers.

“To address this, the merging parties have agreed to, among others, implement a transaction that will transfer a minimum percentage of the target business to either HDPs or to workers. The merging parties have also made commitments in relation to skills, enterprise and supplier development.”

The transaction was first announced in October, when the JSE-listed Altron revealed its intention to sell the ATM Hardware and Support Business portion of its Altron Managed Solutions division to NCR.

The R183 million deal was subject to regulatory approvals in countries the company had presence.

Yesterday, Altron notified shareholders that due to the outstanding approval in Namibia, conclusion of the transaction has been deferred.

It said: “Whilst the regulatory approvals for the transaction have been received from the South African, Botswana and Eswatini Competition Commissions, regulatory approval from the Namibia Competition Commission is still outstanding and thus, the parties have agreed to extend the date for the fulfilment or waiver (to the extent permissible) of the conditions precedent to 24 April 2023.”

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.