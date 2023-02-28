Top ICT tenders: Software development in demand

Last week’s rush on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal continues, although for the ICT sector most revolved around low-value requirements. The week isn’t without interest, however, particularly for those in the software industry.

In fact, those who specialise in software design, customisation and development are increasingly in demand, as the public sector looks for assistance in meeting specific needs.

As has often been the case this year, Eskom kicks off the trend with its reissue of a request for provision of app development services for its mobile app.

According to the documentation, the “minimum viable product” will offer fault and outage management, as well as pull and push communication. The successful service provider will need to hand over the source code to enable internal Eskom resources to make ongoing enhancements to the app.

The Railway Safety Regulator follows with a request for the design, development, implementation, support and maintenance of a next-generation National Integrated Information and Monitoring System (NIIMS).

The new system will replace the bespoke solution developed between 2013 and 2015. This system has reached end-of-life, the regulator says, and its functionality is no longer able to adapt and cater for the organisation’s needs and requirements.

Closing out the development demand, state-owned defence technology company Denel is trying to identify possible suppliers with specialised capabilities as it thinks about the software development and supply of the Scenario Generator software element of the Mobile Air Defence System.

Interested parties will need to submit a valid and up-to-date Confidential Facility Security Clearance Certificate from Armscor’s Security Division in order to access the technical tender documentation.

The State Information Technology Agency makes its first appearance this year in the top tenders with a request for local area network equipment and support and maintenance for the Eastern Cape Provincial Treasury.

In its first notice, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is looking for a service provider to establish a “cross-functional and multi-capability digital centre of excellence”. In its tender documentation, the bank says the successful service provider will manage its digital transformation activities.



The South African Broadcasting Corporation is advertising for a travel and expense management system as a once-off project. The system will be required to fully integrate with Amadeus and SAP.



While Gauteng’s e-tolls may be coming to an end, the South African National Roads Agency is getting ready to appoint a nominated sub-contract for the design, build, operations and maintenance of the toll system for the operations and maintenance of the Tsitsikamma toll plaza.



The South African Revenue Service is preparing to dig into its additional budget allocation for IT. In its first request for information, the organisation is calling for proof of technology on Microsoft Universal Print and Scan to Microsoft OneDrive. Currently, the organisation receives its printing services from the National Treasury’s transversal contracts; however, it is investigating leveraging existing technologies to manage a fleet of multifunction printers in the estate.

In a second request for information, SARS is also interested in hearing more about e-learning management systems. This would be used in its intention to undertake a SARS Tax Practitioner Readiness Programme.

The DBSA returns for the final information request with its interest in a software solution for the development and migration of the existing, manual Excel-based order of magnitude cost estimate tool into a web-based solution for the Student Housing Infrastructure Programme.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the procurement, installation, configuration, support and maintenance of local area network (LAN) equipment (ie, Cisco switches, wireless access controller, wireless AP and network modules) for the Eastern Cape Provincial Treasury with a five-year vendor warranty and next business day on-site replacement/repair.

Tender no: RFB 2702-2022

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: 043 700 8416, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2023

­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is re-issuing its tender for the provision of app development services, for the Eskom mobile app for a period of six months.

Tender no: MWP1659CX – RE-ISSUE

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, apps, electricity



Railway Safety Regulator

The regulator is looking for a suitable service provider to design, develop, implement, support and maintain the NIIMS.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Mar – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICTSD/NIIMS/23/02/08

Information: Goitseone Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6666, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2023

­Tags: Services, software, software development, support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider for the DBSA digital centre of excellence.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP052/2023

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011 313 3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, software, hardware, services

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

A service provider is sought for the supply and implementation of a travel and expense management system as a once-off project.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/CPS/2022/64

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2023

­Tags: Software, Travel management, Expense management

South African National Roads Agency Limited

Sanral is advertising the nominated sub-contract for the design, build, operations and maintenance of the toll system for the operations and maintenance of the Tsitsikamma toll plaza on the N2 Tsitsikamma toll road.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Mar – Virtual.

Note: Only tenderers who have a B-BBEE contributor status level of 1, 2, 3 or 4; are registered on the National Treasury Central Supplier Database; and meet the minimum requirements for key personnel as stated in clause C.2.1 of the Tender Data are eligible to tender. It is a requirement of this project that the successful tenderer subcontract a minimum of 30% of the work by the end of the contract to targeted enterprise(s) as defined in the Contract Data.

Tender no: N.002-089-2021/1-NSC

Information: Procurement Officer, Tel: 041 398 3200, E-mail: ProcurementSR5@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Denel (Pty) Ltd

The defence technology company is requesting information on the software development and supply of a scenario generator for the mobile air defence system.

Note: Respondents must submit a Confidential Facility Security Clearance Certificate issued by Armscor’s Security Division.

Tender no: 10478-60020-502006-1

Information: Gerrit Visagie, Tel: 012 671 2850, E-mail: Gerrit.Visagie@deneldynamics.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, scenario generator

South African Revenue Service

SARS requires proof of technology on Microsoft Universal Print and Scan to Microsoft OneDrive.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFI 07/2022

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, printing, imaging, cloud computing

Information is also sought on an e-learning management system.

Tender no: RFI 0006-2022

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2023

­Tags: Software, training and e-learning

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The DBSA is looking for information on a software solution for the development and migration of the existing, manual Excel-based order of magnitude cost estimate tool to a web-based solution for SHIP.

Tender no: RFI 001/2023

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011 313 3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2023

­Tags: Software, Software development, Services