eBook: ERP myths and truths

Advancements in ERP systems have increased the adoption of the software in organisations across a range of industries.

Collaboration, efficiency and flexibility are attributes which have shifted from 'desired' to 'crucial' in our post-pandemic world. Adopting business processes and digital tools to limit disruption has dominated executive agendas, with the recent events revealing just how fragile our systems are to supply chain shocks.

Defined as an end-to-end business tool organisations use to centralise and manage business processes, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software has seen widespread adoption across a range of non-traditional industries and market segments over the past decade. Originally designed to manage quality and inventory in large manufacturing enterprises, ERP systems have transformed to support a much wider range of organisations. Today, anything from financial services to distribution businesses, and small start-ups to large multinational corporations, can both afford and derive significant value from ERP systems.

