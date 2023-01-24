BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Enterprise Solutions

eBook: ERP myths and truths

Dispelling misconceptions about enterprise resource planning systems.
Issued by SYSPRO
Johannesburg, 24 Jan 2023
More content from SYSPRO Press Office
Read time 1min

Advancements in ERP systems have increased the adoption of the software in organisations across a range of industries. 

Collaboration, efficiency and flexibility are attributes which have shifted from 'desired' to 'crucial' in our post-pandemic world. Adopting business processes and digital tools to limit disruption has dominated executive agendas, with the recent events revealing just how fragile our systems are to supply chain shocks. 

Defined as an end-to-end business tool organisations use to centralise and manage business processes, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software has seen widespread adoption across a range of non-traditional industries and market segments over the past decade. Originally designed to manage quality and inventory in large manufacturing enterprises, ERP systems have transformed to support a much wider range of organisations. Today, anything from financial services to distribution businesses, and small start-ups to large multinational corporations, can both afford and derive significant value from ERP systems.

Please download this eBook to learn more.

Login with
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.