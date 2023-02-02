Mavenir’s Virtualised IMS Powers Virgin Media O2’s Mobile Network

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, and Virgin Media O2 today announced the complete migration of O2 mobile customers to its virtualised IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution offering voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi).

Virgin Media O2 is virtualising their network, breaking the linkage between hardware and software. Virtualisation gives Virgin Media O2 the ability to deliver a more agile, efficient network - giving customers the opportunity to utilise an array of applications, all hosted under the same platform, driving down costs and paving the way for future innovations and new services.

“This deployment marks a significant milestone in Virgin Media O2’s transition to virtualisation, and Core transformation,” said Jorge Ribeiro, Director of Service Platform Strategy & Engineering. “Not only does this transition to a cloud-native software IMS give us more flexibility and agility, but it also builds more resilience into our network. At the end of the day this solution and transition will benefit our customers, whilst in parallel provide us with a runway for future services.”

“Virgin Media O2 is working to future proof their network, moving away from legacy infrastructure to become a cloud-native software provider that features a self-automating network and provides capacity for additional subscribers in the future,” said Javier Gavilan, CTO for Telefónica Global, at Mavenir.

This virtualised IMS deployment with Virgin Media O2, reinforces Telefónica’s partnership with Mavenir as they streamline across Telefónica OpCos with leaner operations, faster deployments, and simplified operational changes in the network, complementing the deployments underway in O2 Telefónica Germany and Telefónica Hispam across Mexico, Chile, Venezuela and Colombia.

