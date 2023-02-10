Dimension Data, Standard Bank join forces at 2023 Pro-Am Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour to deliver inclusive tournament

Dimension Data, a leading IT solutions and technology provider, is hosting its next level four-day Pro-Am Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour event, which started on 8 February and is running until 12 February 2023, in partnership with Official Financial Services Partner, Standard Bank. Bringing inclusivity to life, the golfing tournament will focus strongly on the development and performances of amateur and professional women golfers from South Africa and Europe.

Hosted in Fancourt, George, the event brings together Dimension Data and Standard Bank’s top business partners and the finest golfing talent, providing players with the opportunity to play like a pro, with professionals, and for decision-makers across emerging Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the USA to connect and network in a highly engaging environment.

This year sees some exciting changes, starting with the playing field, as 2023 will be the first time that both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be at the same venue with women playing on the Montagu and Outenigue courses at Fancourt. The event will feature 156 professional men and 156 amateur men and 40 professional ladies and 40 amateur ladies. Nompumelelo Mokou, Managing Director Southern Africa at Dimension Data, explains: “This year we are committed to elevating women’s sport as previously, ladies were not front and centre of the big event. This is something that we are passionate about addressing in 2023.’’

Unlike previous years, the Dimension Data Ladies’ Pro-Am will receive the same level of television exposure on SuperSport – the channel will be showing the event live over the four days for both the ladies’ and men’s fields. This shift is not only to ensure that the ladies’ event gains the same status as the men’s event, but to create more opportunities within the sport for women and make it more sustainable, giving more women the opportunity to take up the sport on a professional level.

Standard Bank is the perfect partner as it shares the same commitment to promoting ladies golf as Dimension Data. Both companies are invested in growing the sport, creating more opportunities for women and celebrating women’s talent.

Sanah Gumede, Head of Wealth and Investment, Standard Bank South Africa, says: “We are an avid supporter of human endeavour across spheres of life and are deeply passionate about Africa’s growth and the realisation of the potential of her people. We are driven to play an active role in removing barriers to progress. With a long track record of supporting sports in this country, we are privileged to have this opportunity to partner with the Pro-Am. It is a unique format and a prestigious event, with Fancourt providing a particular challenge and demanding the very best of the player’s skill. We are also very excited to play a part in driving the Pro-Am into this new chapter – a chapter that drives the imperative of active parity between genders in courses played, media coverage and pay.”

Some key facts about the event:

SuperSport will broadcast the four-day live broadcast from 8-12 February 2023.

Ladies will play the Montagu and Outeniqua courses with the male players.

Further elevation of the event is under way to become a Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned event as of 2024.

Sustainable change remains the focus with meaningful contributions to Birdies for Rhino and, together with Standard Bank, supporting local initiatives through our Partner Programme.

“The Pro-Am is a platform for making connections, building partnerships and exploring opportunities that drive sustainable change. This premier golf event allows us to showcase the strength of our partnership and value of our technology solutions to existing and potential clients,” adds Mokou.

Dimension Data will continue to blend its passion for sport and the development of a more diverse playing field. In 2022, Dimension Data’s parent company NTT extended its technology sponsorship of the Tour de France to become the Official Technology Partner to Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. This means NTT will now support the ASO at four of its female events, including Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, Flèche Wallonne Femmes and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.