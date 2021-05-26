UN bodies recognise ZTE’s ICT security solution at WSIS Prizes 2021

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today has announced that its ICT security solution has been rewarded Champion at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, which was co-organised by the United Nations bodies, including International Telecommunication Union (ITU), UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD.

The WSIS Prizes aims to help communities around the world replicate examples of good and sustainable use of ICTs. A total of 72 Champion projects of the WSIS Prizes 2021 contest emerged as the most voted projects, among 360 nominated projects from 1 270 submitted projects this year.

ZTE’s ICT security solution, called Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Attack Detection and Prevention, claimed the Champion prize in the category of “Building Confidence and Security in the Use of ICTs”, making ZTE the only Chinese company in the ICT security field to receive this honour.

ZTE’s ICT system builds a core detection engine based on a hardware simulation framework, and proposes to detect unknown vulnerability exploits through instruction-level analysis of software execution exceptions. That is able to effectively improve APT attack detection, analysis and handling capabilities, and protect the overall security of networks ranging from enterprise network to Internet data centres.

To facilitate the realisation of WSIS Action Lines and to achieve the objective of secure and well-protected cyber space, ZTE Corporation, Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences, QI-ANXIN Technology Group and National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China jointly developed the APT Attack Detection and Prevention system based on techniques of deep dynamic analysis of software.

Starting 2015, ZTE has been working on APT technology research and product development. To date, the product's AI threat model and rule base have been verified and recognised in practical applications. The APT Attack Detection and Prevention system won the first prize of the Science and Technology Award presented by the China Institute of Communications and the second prize of the Beijing Science and Technology Award in 2018.

Based on its APT products, ZTE’s dynamic malware analysis technology in the sandbox environment was officially released in the ITU as the first international standard (ITU-T X.1218) in the field of unknown malware detection and defence in October 2020. This standard has laid a solid foundation for tackling advanced cyber threats and attacks.

ZTE’s APT products can not only achieve lightweight access to safety inspections, but also reduce resource consumption as much as possible, fully complying with WSIS's sustainable development goals.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to devote itself to network and information security research, share advanced security technology application practices with the industry, and provide better APT attack protection technologies, expecting to build a trusted and secure ICT infrastructure for the information society.