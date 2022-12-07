Revise how you offer customer experience in 2023

Every customer contact is an opportunity to learn, grow and improve the customer experience (CX).

Contact centres are the cornerstone of customer service, providing a vital link between your business and your customers.

Unfortunately, many contact centres struggle with providing a high-quality customer experience; this is where the following strategies come in.

By implementing these strategies, you can improve customer experience in your contact centre, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, loyalty and revenue in 2023.

With the right strategies and tactics, you can create a contact centre that meets your customers’ needs and drives positive outcomes for your business.

Prioritise customer experience

Before improving customer experience, you need to understand its value. Investigate how your customers currently perceive your service and identify ways to improve.

Be purposeful about improving the customer experience by prioritising it and dedicating resources to it – this way, you’ll be able to measure the results of your efforts.

Invest in customer service technology

Investing in customer service technology can help you to improve the customer experience. The right technology can automate processes, save time and reduce errors, and it can also help to improve your brand voice and create consistency across all customer touch points.

As part of your customer service technology strategy, you should look to implement AI and chatbots, which are gaining traction in the contact centre and providing excellent value. Integrating a chatbot into your contact centre can create a better experience for your customers by delivering faster responses, resolving issues faster and reducing the need for agents to transfer calls.

Image Source: FreeImages‍

Train and empower your team

Customers want to know they are being served by competent and empowered agents who are empowered to make decisions.

Train your agents to understand your product or service and customer needs.

Help them grow their expertise through ongoing training to keep up with new trends and technologies and provide the best possible service.

Make sure interactions are consistent.

Customers want consistency, especially when it comes to the customer journey.

A consistent customer journey creates a positive expectation that the experience will be consistent across channels, regardless of whether the customer interacts with a human or a bot.

Creating a consistent customer journey will make it easier for customers to navigate your service and understand what to expect during each stage of their interaction with your business.

Listen to customer feedback.

When actively listening to customer feedback, you can identify pain points, opportunities for improvement and areas where you are exceeding expectations.

If you’re listening to your customers, you can also identify where to adjust to meet shifting and changing expectations.

Customers are at the centre of every business and their experience will determine whether they return or recommend your brand to others.

We’ve also uploaded an informative tip series to help contact centres thrive on our YouTube channel that you can watch as a guide.

Contact centres are the first point of contact for many customers and are often the customers’ first experience with your brand. By implementing the strategies in this article, you can improve customer experience in your contact centre, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, loyalty and revenue.

With the right strategies and tactics, you can create a contact centre that meets your customers’ needs and drives positive outcomes for your business in 2023 and beyond!

ScopServ offers our clients a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across a national footprint.

Visit our website for more information on solutions and products.