Exotic EPZ LTD Goes Solar with REDAVIA

REDAVIA

Jane Maigua, Managing Director of Exotic EPZ Ltd, and Erick Castro Bungu, Sales Director at REDAVIA, after signing the lease agreement (Photo: Business Wire)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005051/en/

Exotic EPZ Ltd is led by a dynamic trio of Kenyan ladies, Jane Maigua, Loise Maina, and Charity Ndegwa, who are passionate and purposeful about creating sustainable and inclusive agribusiness value chains. Their mission is to see their entire value chain prospering, by having a positive impact on smallholder farmers, particularly rural women farmers, and which creates opportunities for growth in incomes for themselves and their families.

With this goal in mind, REDAVIA stood out as the perfect choice for Exotic’s energy needs. REDAVIA provides cost-efficient, renewable energy under a flexible lease contract, enabling Exotic EPZ LTD to reduce costs and increase their operational flexibility. Additionally, REDAVIA’s carbon neutral solution enables Exotic EPZ LTD to reduce their carbon footprint, solving the sustainability challenge of Exotic EPZ LTD’s energy needs.

“Before coming together to start a business, Loise, Charity, and I were all working on separate women economic empowerment programs” said Jane Maigua, Managing Director of Exotic EPZ Ltd. “We are thrilled to have found in REDAVIA an energy partner who values our joint commitment to sustainability and economic business choices.”

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, confirmed, “We are delighted to partner with a team that has such great vision. A company like Exotic EPZ LTD that understands the balance of carbon footprint reduction and cost control can truly make a difference.”