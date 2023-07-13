Laserfiche Customers Have Spoken: Laserfiche is a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Content Services Platforms
Distinction based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals
Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report for the fourth consecutive year. Gartner Peer Insights, a free peer review and ratings platform, is designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. According to Gartner, “Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.”
“As embodied in our Laserfiche Values, our customers are the ‘Why’ in what we do,” said Laserfiche Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps IV. “They are at the top of every sprint and the lens through which we drive product innovation. The business value that our customers create using Laserfiche products inspires us.”
Laserfiche received the highest percentage (64%) of 5-star reviews out of all content services platform vendors (based on 275 reviews as of April 2023).
According to Gartner, “Content services platforms (CSPs) are foundational for managing and utilizing content within an organization. CSP technologies enable employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern and seamless way across devices and organizational boundaries. Core CSP functionalities include content capture, creation, consolidation, processing and retention to support personal, team, departmental and enterprise business operations.”
Laserfiche continues to evolve its offerings beyond core CSP capabilities, using a cloud-first approach and a strong focus on automation and governance to meet rapidly changing business needs. Laserfiche offers:
- A scalable SaaS platform for a wide range of process automation needs
- Low-code, no-code tools for electronic forms and business process automation
- The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, a collection of more than 200 solution templates with downloadable tools for rapid deployment of automated solutions
- Integrations with enterprise applications, with integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) vendor support
- Industry-leading records management, audit trail and security for information governance
“At USF, we’re dedicated to creating an environment that educates and uplifts our students. As a technology partner, Laserfiche is as customer-centric as we are student-centric,” said Steven Bosso, IT Business Analyst Lead, University of San Francisco. “The Laserfiche platform allows us to reach and exceed internal goals, from enriching the student experience to managing information security risk to reducing administrative costs.”
In the ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report, Laserfiche received the highest average overall rating (4.6 out of 5), based on 275 reviews as of April 2023, out of the 14 vendors included.
“At MSIG Hong Kong, our strategy goes above and beyond offering a range of products to customers, but rather emphasizes delivering the utmost in customer service — which requires processes that are efficient and help to foster our customers’ trust and confidence,” said Alan Yue, senior vice president of information technology at MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. “Laserfiche has helped us to develop systems that align with our commitment to our customer and staff experience while managing data in a way that addresses organizational and regulatory requirements.”
To learn more about how customers rated Laserfiche, download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report here.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Disclaimers
GARTNER is a registered trademark and Peer Insights is a registered trademark , of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms, Peer Contributors, 28 June 2023
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.
Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.
Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.
Connect with Laserfiche: Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713440934/en/
Contacts
Media contact:
Linda Domingo
Director, Public Relations, Laserfiche
Linda.domingo@laserfiche.com | 562-988-1688 x 234