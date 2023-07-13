Laserfiche Customers Have Spoken: Laserfiche is a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Content Services Platforms

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report for the fourth consecutive year. Gartner Peer Insights, a free peer review and ratings platform, is designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. According to Gartner, “Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.”

“As embodied in our Laserfiche Values, our customers are the ‘Why’ in what we do,” said Laserfiche Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps IV. “They are at the top of every sprint and the lens through which we drive product innovation. The business value that our customers create using Laserfiche products inspires us.”

Laserfiche received the highest percentage (64%) of 5-star reviews out of all content services platform vendors (based on 275 reviews as of April 2023).

According to Gartner, “Content services platforms (CSPs) are foundational for managing and utilizing content within an organization. CSP technologies enable employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern and seamless way across devices and organizational boundaries. Core CSP functionalities include content capture, creation, consolidation, processing and retention to support personal, team, departmental and enterprise business operations.”

Laserfiche continues to evolve its offerings beyond core CSP capabilities, using a cloud-first approach and a strong focus on automation and governance to meet rapidly changing business needs. Laserfiche offers:

A scalable SaaS platform for a wide range of process automation needs

Low-code, no-code tools for electronic forms and business process automation

The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, a collection of more than 200 solution templates with downloadable tools for rapid deployment of automated solutions

Integrations with enterprise applications, with integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) vendor support

Industry-leading records management, audit trail and security for information governance

“At USF, we’re dedicated to creating an environment that educates and uplifts our students. As a technology partner, Laserfiche is as customer-centric as we are student-centric,” said Steven Bosso, IT Business Analyst Lead, University of San Francisco. “The Laserfiche platform allows us to reach and exceed internal goals, from enriching the student experience to managing information security risk to reducing administrative costs.”

In the ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report, Laserfiche received the highest average overall rating (4.6 out of 5), based on 275 reviews as of April 2023, out of the 14 vendors included.

“At MSIG Hong Kong, our strategy goes above and beyond offering a range of products to customers, but rather emphasizes delivering the utmost in customer service — which requires processes that are efficient and help to foster our customers’ trust and confidence,” said Alan Yue, senior vice president of information technology at MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. “Laserfiche has helped us to develop systems that align with our commitment to our customer and staff experience while managing data in a way that addresses organizational and regulatory requirements.”

To learn more about how customers rated Laserfiche, download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report here.