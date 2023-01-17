Perfect your pouch game

Are you ready to get flexible?

As consumers become more eco-conscious, they are paying more attention to what they buy – and the packaging it comes in. They are also shopping online more than ever before and increasingly turning away from larger brands to support smaller companies whose values they feel align with their own. These converging trends are driving huge and ongoing growth in flexible packaging – we’re living in the age of the pouch.

If you don’t yet offer flexible packaging printing to your customers, you could be missing out on significant revenue opportunities – plus the chance to position your business as authentically sustainable and eco-friendly.

Make the move

Thanks to Kemtek and HP Indigo, getting into flexible packaging is easier than ever. With solutions including the revolutionary HP Indigo 25K digital printing press and HP Indigo Digital Pouch Factory offering, you can produce on-demand flexible packaging with ease.

The established benefits of digital printing are particularly applicable to flexible packaging. These include the ability to make a profit on shorter runs and to offer customers the ability to generate packaging on demand, while enabling multiple SKUs and customisation.

As flexible packaging growth accelerates, there has never been a better time to invest in solutions that have the potential to transform the financial performance of your company.

Introducing the HP Indigo 25K

This digital printing press has been engineered specifically to help you succeed in the on-demand flexible packaging market. Fast, flexible and delivering exceptional quality, the HP Indigo 25K reduces time to market, minimises your ecological footprint and boosts your profitability by unlocking high-margin workflows.

The remarkable quality output of the HP Indigo 25K is assured through the Spot-Master automated colour matching technology that ensures you can deliver against even the most demanding brand criteria.

Agility is emerging as a key business attribute and the ability to seamlessly switch between jobs and print on substrates ranging in thickness from 10 microns – 400 microns can expand your product offering.

Green is the colour

Although the HP Indigo 25K has seven colour stations, the one you’ll notice most is green. That is to say, this is an extremely eco-friendly printer. With no plates or cylinders, and minimal waste, you can reassure your customers that while their flexible packaging will be impactful to consumers, it won’t have the same effect on the planet. You can now also print on biodegradable and recyclable substrates.

Digital Pouch Factory

Designed around the HP Indigo 25K, HP’s new end-to-end solution lets you create your own multi-stage digital flexible packaging business within your existing printshop.

In conjunction with digital printing, pre-press and web-to-print technology, this eliminates delays and waste, and eliminates downtime between different jobs. With your presses running virtually non-stop, you can optimise your return on investment in new technology solutions and enjoy the benefits of a more streamlined, sustainable approach to flexible packaging.

HP Indigo’s solutions have proven themselves worldwide and the ability to combine lamination and coating, slitting and pouch making into your flexible packaging solution will give you an advantage over your competitors and ensure profitability.

The growth of flexible packaging is an opportunity that’s not to be missed, and at Kemtek, we’re all about helping you to unlock new revenue streams and find new customers. Together with our principal HP Indigo, we’re ready to help you make the move to flexible packaging as a key pillar of your business.

Put simply, pouches equal profitability. Can you afford not to be more flexible? To learn more about adding flexible packaging options to your service offering, contact Carl Zerle on (+27) 083 632 3232 or by e-mail at carlz@kemtek.co.za or Wendy McLoughlin on (+27) 082 417 7188 or by e-mail at wendyl@kemtek.co.za.

Download the Digital Pouch Factory brochure here.

To see the HP Indigo 25K digital press in action, watch this short video:

https://youtu.be/tuc1wR081mU