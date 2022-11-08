Inspiring with STEM: Intelsat Begins Application Process for STEM Program in Africa

Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), is accepting applications to its Space STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) program from teenagers across the African continent.

This partnership with MaxIQ Space chooses high school students from across the continent to be involved in an intensive program where students design, build and, for certain missions, launch satellites into space. This unique opportunity is entirely virtual, with each student receiving a STEM kit and engaging in virtual workshops delivered by space education specialists. Each workshop comprises lessons, practical activities, assignments and experiments.

This will be the third year Intelsat has partnered with MaxIQ Space, inspiring a love of space among teens across the African continent.

“Encouraging students to pursue STEM careers is Intelsat’s way of helping to develop Africa’s next generation of scientists, engineers and space enthusiasts,” said Hans Geldenhuys, Intelsat director of sales, Africa. “We are honored to play a role in the MaxIQ Space program for now our third year.”

Intelsat will sponsor 30 scholarships for the Space STEM program for candidates who successfully meet the following criteria:

Are between the ages of 14 and 18

Live on the African continent

Demonstrate a passion for and knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

Have a clear interest in all things “Space”

Have access to the internet through a smart device with browser capability

Have browser skills

Are proficient in English

To apply, applicants must complete an online form and space-related quiz and submit a short explanation of why they should be selected for this unique program. The deadline to apply is December 31, 2022.

To apply, students should use this link.