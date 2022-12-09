Seven ways to optimise your WordPress website for SEO

Following SEO best practices is an advantage for any website. As WordPress is one of the most popular content management systems (CMSes) around, there are certain tips you can follow to improve your WordPress site’s ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs) and attract more visitors.

Tips to improve your WordPress SEO:

1. Use a dynamic sitemap: A dynamic sitemap is more user-friendly for web owners and search engines than a static one. It will automatically update with every new page added to your site and can be delivered faster than a static sitemap when requested by a search engine.

2. Install an SEO plugin: An SEO plugin such as Yoast SEO can help you keep on top of your website's optimisation efforts. It will alert you if there are any issues that need addressing and supply tips on how to improve your content according to the SEO best practices.

3. Target keywords strategically: When creating content for your WordPress website, it's essential to think about which keywords you will target. Make sure to research the most commonly used search terms for your industry or product/s and include them in your content wherever appropriate.

4. Ensure your website is mobile-friendly: Many people now use their phones or tablets to access websites, so it's important that your website is optimised for mobile device users. You can do this by installing a responsive theme or using a plugin such as WPtouch, which will automatically adjust the layout of your site when viewed on mobiles and tablets.

5. Optimise your images: Images are an important part of any website, but they can also slow downloading times if not properly optimised. Use a plugin like Smush Image Compression & Optimization to reduce the size of images without compromising quality and improve your website's loading times.

6. Link internally: Linking to other pages on your website can help search engines understand the structure of your website and how it works. This also helps visitors find related content, which can encourage them to explore more of your site.

7. Use SEO-friendly URLs: When setting up the permalinks of your posts and pages, make sure you use an SEO-friendly structure, eg, domain name/category/postname. Thus, the URL structure makes it easier for search engine bots to crawl and index your page correctly.

Remember, there are a lot of helpful WordPress plugins that can improve the overall functioning of your website – so don't be afraid to try them out!