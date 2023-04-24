Don't get left behind. Here is why you need to move your business to the cloud

Carey van Vlaanderen, Chief Executive Officer, ESET Southern Africa.

Cloud provides businesses with unparalleled safety, expansive storage capabilities and a host of other benefits. However, a number of South African businesses have delayed the move from on-premises to cloud – often for all the wrong reasons, says Carey van Vlaanderen, Chief Executive Officer at ESET Southern Africa.

The prospect of migrating business-related data to the cloud can, understandably, feel overwhelming for IT decision-makers. Cost and security concerns, as well as worries about the time required to migrate to the cloud, are often cited as reasons for delaying this important move.

Moreover, one of the biggest myths about moving your business to the cloud is that it is only suitable for large enterprises. The truth is that one of the biggest advantages of cloud is its ability to offer flexible scalability. Unlike traditional on-premises solutions, cloud resources can be easily scaled up or down depending on an organisation’s requirements. This means businesses can quickly adapt to changes in demand without having to invest in expensive new hardware or software. This flexibility is especially beneficial for start-ups, SMEs and any business looking to manage budgets more effectively.

By moving to the cloud, organisations can lower the total cost of ownership and save valuable time and resources to focus on growing their business. Subscription-based cloud security also provides the added benefit of a more simplified product offering and pricing, enabling businesses to choose a solution that best matches their needs.

Despite the clear benefits of moving to the cloud, many businesses are still unsure about whether their data is safe and secure. By utilising the cloud, organisations can mitigate the risks associated with server theft, fire or natural disasters. In the event of a worst-case scenario, cloud-based businesses can quickly resume their operations since their data can be accessed from any location with an internet connection.

Breaches and cyber crime are an ever-present reality. However, with an ESET cloud-based solution, businesses of any size can benefit from continuous vulnerability management that includes firmware, operating system and application patching, as well as endpoint protection to proactively prevent malicious attacks before they can cause any damage. All ESET cloud security packages include encryption of data at rest and in transit, two-factor authentication for login access and regular audits for compliance with industry standards. On top of that, it is recommended to always take advantage of all available security features offered by your cloud provider, such as password management tools.

From flexible scalability to cost savings to enhanced security and collaboration, the advantages of the cloud are endless. For businesses that have not yet made the move to the cloud, now is the time to do so. With the right provider and security strategy, businesses can unlock the full potential of the cloud and take their business to the next level.