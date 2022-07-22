Micro Focus Realize back in-person in 2022

Allyson Towle, Micro Focus South Africa.

Realize, Micro Focus’s biggest customer event of the year, is back as an exclusive in-person event in 2022. Last held in-person in 2019, the event usually attracts over 600 attendees gathering to discover the latest enterprise software. In 2022, the event will be staged as an invitation-only gathering, and will be focused on solutions to solve key problems.

Under the theme ‘Solve your digital dilemma’, Micro Focus Realize 2022 will take place at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg on 15 September.

Allyson Towle, field marketing manager Micro Focus South Africa, says Realize is designed as a ‘solve for’ conference, where a select group of customers will discover how to balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities; and both run the business while also transforming.

The event will feature eight customer speakers, four strategic partner speakers and four panel discussions, with keynote presentations by John Tullet, research manager, IT services for IDC sub-Saharan Africa, and Micro Focus experts Emile Burger, Managing Director: South Africa; Mark Fernandes, Global Technology Officer – Cyber Security; Carlos Gutiérrez, EMEA and Latam ADM Product Group Leader; Anas Jwaied, VP & GM Emerging Markets; and Kevin Leslie, Global Sales Leader for IT Operations Management (ITOM).

With tracks focused on the critical themes of business resilience, cloud, automation & analytics and DevSecOps, Realize 2022 has been structured to address the burning issues and key trends impacting South African organisations today.

Attendees will also be able to book a demo in one of three demo environments, to see the latest solutions in action.

Towle says: “Micro Focus would like to thank the sponsors of Realize 2022, without whom this event would not be possible.” The sponsors include event co-sponsor CyberRes, registration sponsor Axiz, lounge area sponsors BOA Tech, iOCO, Meniko, Tarsus Technology Group and ViCIT Consulting, track theme sponsors iOCO and UnlimitIT, and speciality coffee bar sponsors drs – a CYBER 1 company, and Onyx Management Solutions.