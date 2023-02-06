BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Enterprise Solutions

Choosing governance-based enterprise content management

Buyer’s Guide for electronic records and content management
Issued by Micro Focus
Johannesburg, 06 Feb 2023
More content from Micro Focus Press Office
Read time 0min 40sec

Few organisations today are prepared to handle the exponential growth in the volume, velocity and variety of their enterprise data. Fewer still are equipped to manage and account for that data and make the resulting records accessible to the organisation as a whole. While information governance is a well-established practice among government entities, it has typically not compelled private sector organisations to invest in enterprise content management (ECM) systems.

This is changing, however. A 2015 survey conducted by AIIM revealed that 53% of companies surveyed now have new information governance initiatives in place, driven by a variety of factors ranging from compliance to data loss prevention.

Please download below for more information.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.