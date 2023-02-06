Choosing governance-based enterprise content management

Few organisations today are prepared to handle the exponential growth in the volume, velocity and variety of their enterprise data. Fewer still are equipped to manage and account for that data and make the resulting records accessible to the organisation as a whole. While information governance is a well-established practice among government entities, it has typically not compelled private sector organisations to invest in enterprise content management (ECM) systems.

This is changing, however. A 2015 survey conducted by AIIM revealed that 53% of companies surveyed now have new information governance initiatives in place, driven by a variety of factors ranging from compliance to data loss prevention.

