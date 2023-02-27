InterSystems solutions earn Certified Data Partner designation by NCQA’s Data Aggregator Validation Programme

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, today announced that the InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record has earned the Certified Data Partner designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) programme. InterSystems was part of the latest NCQA cohort to voluntarily seek and earn the new NCQA certification.

According to 80% of healthcare executives, access to high-quality data is vital to making informed decisions. However, only 20% fully trust the clinical data available to them. Now, as a result of this latest certification, InterSystems Health Information Exchange (HIE) customers will have increased confidence in the data they are able to share with their health plan partners for performance measurement. InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record is built to overcome the challenges of decentralised data by creating a shared, comprehensive and unified care record. InterSystems technology passed the rigorous NCQA certification process to help ensure data accuracy and improve its usability.

“Achieving this important industry certification is a true testament to InterSystems work and commitment to providing clean, healthy, trustworthy data for our customers,” said Don Woodlock, Head of Global Healthcare Solutions at InterSystems. “This certification marks a major milestone for the company as we continue our mission of delivering trusted interoperability and data-backed solutions to improve healthcare outcomes. Additionally, it validates that our solutions met the certifications and metrics important to our customers.”

“NCQA’s Data Aggregator Validation programme helps identify clinical data that can be trusted and sets a high bar for how the data are managed,” said NCQA President, Margaret E O’Kane. “We are excited that organisations like InterSystems are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data’s accuracy and broader usability.”

“This achievement does not mark an end to a process, but rather a beginning, as InterSystems looks to partner with our HIE customers so they can support quality measurement programmes,” said Kirk Grothe, Head of State and Local Government at InterSystems. “With this status achievement, we are now able to pass along the knowledge and key lessons of earning this validation to our customers who are going through the same process and help accelerate the time it takes for them to achieve their own certification."

To learn more about how InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record can serve your healthcare data integration needs, visit: https://www.intersystems.com/resources/healthshare-unified-care-record/.