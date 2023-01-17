SentinelOne awarded for company culture

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cyber security platform company, today announced that SentinelOne has been recognised for workplace culture and leadership across Fortune and Comparably lists.

SentinelOne’s people and values are the foundation of the company, and the recognitions further validate SentinelOne’s commitment to maintaining its culture of relentlessness amid rapid growth. In 2022 alone, SentinelOne hired hundreds of new Sentinels (employees) to address the demand for modern cyber security. With a strong focus on employee career growth, over 30% of SentinelOne’s leadership promotions were earned by female team members.

“Our people are the heart and soul of SentinelOne – enabling us to do what no other company has done before, in record time,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “We’re changing cyber security to give enterprises the advantage over tomorrow, and it’s the drive and dedication of our team that makes that possible.”

SentinelOne was named to the Best Workplaces in Technology, Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces in the Bay Area, UK and Netherlands lists by Fortune and the Dunn’s list of best workplaces in IL. In addition, SentinelOne was also named to the 2022 Comparably lists for Best Companies for Career Growth, Best Company Compensation, Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity. SentinelOne prides itself on offering employees a winning culture centred on trust and integrity, as together, we work to defeat every cyber attack with autonomous technology.

“It’s heartwarming to see the progressing career journeys for so many of our Sentinels across the world and the impact they create for our customers and communities,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “The relentlessness, the drive and the integrity our team demonstrates inspires and lifts us as we push the boundaries of autonomous technology. Our Sentinels choose to win every day, and I am in constant admiration for what we have accomplished together.”

To learn how you can be a part of determining the future of cyber security, visit: www.SentinelOne.com/careers.