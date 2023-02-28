Tracer Acquires Mad Power Technologies to Support European Business Expansion

Tracer, the leader in brand protection and brand success, today announced the acquisition of Mad Power Technologies, a firm that provides AI and machine learning services with expertise in data capture and modeling, data engineering and advanced analytics, and cloud-based application delivery. Located in Madeira, Portugal, Mad Power Technologies will be the global Center of Excellence for Tracer AI and Data Science, extend Tracer’s European expansion, and accelerate customer support across Europe.

“Digital scamming, brand misuse and phishing have become increasingly pervasive across all geographies, as sophisticated networks of bad actors seek to take advantage of businesses and their customers through online fraud and brand infringement,” said Rick Farnell, CEO of Tracer. “The acquisition of Mad Power Technologies provides a team of seasoned AI experts, developers and analysts to accelerate our pace of innovation and expansion into EMEA markets. Customers of all sizes across the globe are telling us that legacy brand protection offerings lack innovation and aren't keeping up with the needs of their business. With our modern human-in-the-loop (HITL) AI approach, we are innovating to meet the current and future needs of the global market and delivering world class business outcomes for the time to trace (TTT), time to recommend (TTR) and time to take down (TTTD) instances of online brand misuse. We will continue to invest in our Tracer platform as we set the standard for brand success.”

Tracer to Establish Center of Excellence for AI and Data Science

With the Mad Power acquisition, Tracer has established a Center of Excellence (CoE) for AI and Data Science in Madeira, Portugal, to continue developing talent in AI and software development. The CoE for AI and Data Science will accelerate Tracer’s product innovation for HITL AI and machine learning including computer vision, natural language processing and sentiment analysis. Tracer will also establish its global Academy Training Program in Portugal, which will enable the company to train technology talent in the fields of AI, data science and software engineering. Since the launch of the partnership between Mad Power and Tracer, the CoE has onboarded 60 new employees dedicated to technology innovation.

The CoE for AI and Data Science will accelerate Tracer’s ability to process and analyze massive volumes of data across digital channels to prevent brand misuse, uncover market insights and accelerate brand success. Across traditional Web2 and emerging Web3 channels, brands today face a growing number of sophisticated digital threats. Failure to identify and mitigate risks quickly can lead to copyright and trademark infringements, brand impersonation, digital counterfeiting and other types of brand misuse.

The company’s flagship product, Tracer Protect, is the first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that leverages HITL AI and machine learning to continuously trace, analyze and mitigate brand misuse across global Web2 and Web3 channels. By incorporating human judgment at key decision points, the Tracer Platform enables continuous improvement to the platform’s AI and machine learning models and algorithms.

