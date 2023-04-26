Paul Wendlandt appointed as Kyocera SA’s new GM

Paul Wendlandt

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has appointed Paul Wendlandt as its new General Manager (GM).

In a statement the company says Wendlandt has served as interim GM since July 2022, when he replaced Werner Engelbrecht, who announced his intention to leave KDZA in May last year.

Wendlandt has been with the company for 20 years, KDZA adds.

“I am delighted to have been appointed to lead KDZA,” says Wendlandt, “The last nine months gave me and our team the opportunity to get back to basics and strengthen our alignment with Kyocera’s objectives. Our focus for this financial year is to strengthen relationships and improve communication with our business partners, and to continue to develop the South African team. We intend to expand our traditional printing products and accelerate our business solutions and commercial inkjet business.”

He adds that KDZA is in a transition to meet market changes in alignment with Kyocera’s global business strategy. “Digital transformation of the organisation and the optimisation of our workforce are as important as innovation and the development of new technology and products. This requires a culture of continual improvement across every business unit. In line with this, we will be bolstering KDZA’s skills development and training programmes to equip employees to meet the company mission and stimulate their own intellectual growth.”

Black female empowerment and investment firm Nozala Women has a significant stake in the local Kyocera subsidiary, which means KDZA’s black economic empowerment ownership is at 35%.

According to KDZA it has held the overall number one position as a leading supplier of MFPs/copiers between 2019 and 2021, and also retained its position as number one in mono A4 from 2018, and in colour from 2019 to 2021.

The company says it has made headway into offering digital document solutions and has successfully entered the production print market.