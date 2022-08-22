CallCabinet receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

The Unified Communications Product of the Year Award honours those solutions that have made the most valuable contributions to the UC industry over the past 12 months, as judged by the editors of TMC’s Internet Telephony magazine.

CallCabinet is delighted to receive the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award. “It’s the fourth time CallCabinet has received this award,” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet. “It continues to be a pleasure receiving recognition for our compliance recording solution that enables enterprises around the world to break free from premise-based recording.”

There is a global shift towards UC platforms and CallCabinet leads the way – providing certified, seamless integration with all the major platforms. Whether the preferred UC platform is any of Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom and many others, CallCabinet provides compliance peace of mind.

Not only does it provide unlimited voice analytics driven by next-gen AI, global support and data sovereignty, but it is also the only true multi-tenant solution available. With military-grade security, data redundancy and resilience, CallCabinet is uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation across the globe.

Enterprises can now easily migrate legacy data and unlock the potential of their recordings, turning it into highly actionable business intelligence.

Visit www.callcabinet.com to find out more.