OAG Launches Flight Status Alerts, An All-New View of Immediate Flight Changes

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, today announced the launch of its new Flight Status Alerts, which delivers an all-new view of immediate flight changes.

Flight Status Alerts directly integrates into OAG’s Flight Info Platform, which already provides a continuous stream of flight schedule changes. Flight Status Data together with Flight Schedules now delivers the broadest possible coverage of flight information to OAG customers which include booking engines, travel and hospitality apps, airline apps, online travel agencies, metasearch, search engines and flight tracking apps.

This powerful combination provides a first-of-its-kind flight window into key schedules and status data – from the moment a flight is scheduled to when luggage hits the baggage belt, and everything in between.

Powered by Microsoft’s Azure Event Hub, the advanced technology delivers speed and scale to notifications on OAG’s Flight Info Platform. It processes an average of 40 updates each second and provides millions of updates in real-time on schedule and status changes.

Key benefits of the flight window include:

New & Improved Traveler Experiences & Greater Customer Loyalty: Customers can now track changes not only 52-hours prior to departure, but also beyond that window. An all-new view to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers.

Frictionless Access to High-Quality Data: A scalable and flexible platform operates on cloud-delivered, API connected systems that are specific to the technological needs of every customer.

Increased Scalability & Versatility: Customers can receive millions of updates in real-time, eliminating expensive manual checks and giving them the flexibility to customize alerts at any time.

“As the future of travel continues to evolve, the market requires quick and easy access to what’s happening on the ground and in the air to plan, inform and drive better customer experiences and operational outcomes.” said Phil Callow, CEO of OAG.

To learn more about Flight Status Alerts, visit https://www.oag.com/status-alerts.