BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Business Wire

OAG Launches Flight Status Alerts, An All-New View of Immediate Flight Changes

Integration of Status Alerts into Flight Info Platform Delivers Powerful Tech Solution
Business Wire via ITWeb,
LONDON, 08 Feb 2023
Read time 1min 50sec

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, today announced the launch of its new Flight Status Alerts, which delivers an all-new view of immediate flight changes.

Flight Status Alerts directly integrates into OAG’s Flight Info Platform, which already provides a continuous stream of flight schedule changes. Flight Status Data together with Flight Schedules now delivers the broadest possible coverage of flight information to OAG customers which include booking engines, travel and hospitality apps, airline apps, online travel agencies, metasearch, search engines and flight tracking apps.

This powerful combination provides a first-of-its-kind flight window into key schedules and status data – from the moment a flight is scheduled to when luggage hits the baggage belt, and everything in between.

Powered by Microsoft’s Azure Event Hub, the advanced technology delivers speed and scale to notifications on OAG’s Flight Info Platform. It processes an average of 40 updates each second and provides millions of updates in real-time on schedule and status changes.

Key benefits of the flight window include:

  • New & Improved Traveler Experiences & Greater Customer Loyalty: Customers can now track changes not only 52-hours prior to departure, but also beyond that window. An all-new view to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers.
  • Frictionless Access to High-Quality Data: A scalable and flexible platform operates on cloud-delivered, API connected systems that are specific to the technological needs of every customer.
  • Increased Scalability & Versatility: Customers can receive millions of updates in real-time, eliminating expensive manual checks and giving them the flexibility to customize alerts at any time.

“As the future of travel continues to evolve, the market requires quick and easy access to what’s happening on the ground and in the air to plan, inform and drive better customer experiences and operational outcomes.” said Phil Callow, CEO of OAG.

To learn more about Flight Status Alerts, visit https://www.oag.com/status-alerts

About OAG

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry, powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Headquartered in the UK, OAG has operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, China and Lithuania. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005537/en/

Contacts

Media Contact:
Chrissy Azevedo Corporate Ink for OAG
pressoffice@oag.com

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.