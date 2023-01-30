Proactively secure all your endpoints, browsers from cyber attacks

The importance of ensuring the security of a company’s systems and data is critical in today’s time. That's why I am a strong advocate for the importance of endpoint security in any organisation.

Endpoint security refers to the protection of all devices that are connected to an organisation's network, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. These devices can be particularly vulnerable to security threats as they are often used to access sensitive data and systems while on the go.

One way to ensure the security of your organisation's endpoint devices is by using tools such as ManageEngine's Vulnerability Manager Plus, Device Control Plus, Application Control Plus, Browser Security Plus and Endpoint DLP Plus.

Let’s take a deeper dive into each one of these products:

Vulnerability Manager Plus is a tool that helps identify and address vulnerabilities in your organisation's endpoint devices. It uses a combination of network scanning and manual assessment to identify vulnerabilities and provides recommendations for how to fix them.

Device Control Plus is a tool that allows you to control and monitor the use of removable devices, such as USB drives, on endpoint devices. This helps to prevent the accidental or intentional transfer of sensitive data to unauthorised devices.

Application Control Plus is a tool that allows you to control which applications are allowed to run on endpoint devices. This helps to prevent the execution of malicious software and ensures that only authorised applications are being used.

Browser Security Plus is a tool that helps to secure your organisation's web browsing activity by blocking access to malicious websites and blocking the download of potentially harmful files.

Endpoint DLP Plus is a tool that helps to prevent the accidental or intentional leakage of sensitive data by monitoring and controlling the transfer of data to and from endpoint devices.

By using these tools, you can significantly improve the security of your organisation's endpoint devices and help prevent potential security breaches.

In addition to these tools, there are also several best practices that organisations can follow to further improve the security of their endpoint devices:

Implement strong passwords: Encourage employees to use strong, unique passwords for all their endpoint devices and to change them regularly.

Enable two-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication helps to ensure that only authorised individuals are able to access sensitive systems and data.

Keep endpoint devices up to date: Regularly update the operating systems and applications on endpoint devices to ensure they are protected against the latest security threats.

Educate employees: Make sure that employees are aware of the importance of endpoint security and the steps they can take to protect their devices. This can include actions like not clicking on suspicious links and avoiding the use of unsecured public WiFi networks.

Overall, the security of your organisation's endpoint devices is crucial for protecting sensitive data and systems. By using tools like those offered by ManageEngine and following best practices, you can significantly improve the security of your organisation's endpoint devices and help prevent potential security breaches.

