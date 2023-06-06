Quectel launches ultra-compact FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT use cases (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities. With large memory including 512KB SRAM and 4MB of flash memory, the FCM360W is highly versatile, offering a blend of processing power, memory, connectivity and security.

The module features standard security features such as WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-PSK security standards and provides 128-bit AES encryption for added security. The FCM360W supports multiple interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC and PWM alongside many low power consumption modes and keep-alive mechanisms, making it ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT (IIoT) use cases.

Quectel’s FCM360W module is offered in the LCC form factor with an ultra-compact package size of 25.5mm x 18.0mm x 3.2mm, providing great flexibility for developers. The module offers support for multiple interfaces across 19 GPIOs, allowing for multi-channel SSL connections and local caching of large amounts of data. This makes it ideal for use cases such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage batteries and other smart devices that require long-term data monitoring and storage. Additionally, the module has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and comes with antenna options that include RF coaxial connector, external antenna pin or PCB antenna.

“We’re proud to launch the Quectel FCM360W to help enable a wide range of smart home and industrial IoT devices,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “By bringing together Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 in a compact form factor yet with a high-performance processor and large memory, we’re providing greater choices and flexibility for developers and device OEMs. With added support of QuecOpen and its powerful processing capabilities and array of interface options, the FCM360W is an excellent option for developers looking for a compact, versatile, and secure module for their IoT devices,” Mr. Muhrer continued.