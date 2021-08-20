SA companies putting themselves at risk to curb costs

Many local organisations are avoiding further investments in their data governance and security to control costs, even though the number of risks is growing.



So says Bongi Silubane, founder and MD of Kubyala ICT Solutions, a 100% black woman-owned integrated ICT solutions provider which focuses on the enterprise, public sector and education spaces.

Bongi Silubane, founder and MD of Kubyala ICT Solutions.

“In the local market, we see a worrying trend for organisations to be more concerned about the cost of adding governance and security solutions than they are about the integrity and security of their data,” Silubane says. “Some have a false sense of security, while others are aware of the risks but are willing to play off security versus cost.”

She notes that data governance failures could cost companies a great deal more than investing in the right solutions in the longer term.

“It is a misconception that proper governance and security tools have to be costly,” Silubane says. “Our Microsoft Platform Management and information management solutions can address data governance needs in a right-sized and fit-for-purpose way.

Customers who implemented the necessary solutions pre-COVID-19 saw the benefits in that they were able to secure their data, monitor and audit Active Directory, and do health checks even when they were all working from home. Some of these tools are also so easy to roll-out, manage and customise that they overcome another key concern in some sectors – which is hesitance about handing over control of critical data to managed service providers.”

Silubane says Kubyala ICT Solutions delivers a number of key tools to support data management and effective governance and security, including Quest Software Foglight for Databases performance monitoring; LightSpeed for SQL Server for cost-effective database backup; Spotlight on SQL Server and Cloud for database health, ApexSQL supporting audit, log, documentation and DevOps; Toad heterogeneous database administration; Microsoft Platform Management GPO ADmin to automate critical group policy management tasks; Active Roles for security and protection of Active Directory; and Change Auditor for real-time IT auditing, in-depth forensics and comprehensive security monitoring in Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, file servers and more.

