All businesses should start incorporating AI now

Artificial intelligence has been around for a long time, but it has recently undergone some seriously big innovations that have allowed it to leap forward exponentially. Now, there are various tools online that can be used in business to streamline and enhance operations.

Over the next few years, all businesses will use AI, so the companies that jump on board now are likely to flourish. Those who neglect this revolutionary technology could risk paying the price and falling behind the competition. South Africa is already moving with the times and so should all businesses here.

How is AI changing the world?



AI has already been implemented in several industries to improve the user experience and lead to more efficient results. For instance, in trading, computers are doing more of the work than humans these days. It was found recently that 78% of trades were made using systems and algorithms in 2020, and this method is superior because it removes human emotion and biases from the equation.



The technology is also spreading through the online casino industry and helping to improve the offerings found there. In craps, for example, AI has been used to improve the gameplay experience for players. It analyses data from past craps games to identify patterns and trends that players can use to make better betting decisions. This, accompanied by strong knowledge of craps odds and payouts, can enhance the gameplay experience for players. There are numerous bets that players can perform, such as the pass bet and the come bet. AI can give the best advice about when to use each bet.

How can you improve your business with AI?

Before you begin incorporating AI into your business model, it's important to have a clear strategy in place. Start by identifying the business processes that are most time-consuming and labour-intensive. Then, determine which of these processes could be automated using AI. There are countless AI tools out there that can be used with different facets of a business. Once you’re clear about what you need, you can shop around for the best one.



Some of the best AI options for businesses include natural language processing, machine learning and computer vision tools. There’s also the option to automate a lot of aspects of a business using AI-powered automation.

By automating tasks like data entry, document processing and customer service, businesses can improve efficiency and reduce errors. According to a recent study by McKinsey, AI-powered automation could increase global productivity by 1.2% annually. This represents a significant opportunity for businesses to improve their bottom line.

AI is incredibly valuable in bettering the user experience. By using chatbots and virtual assistants, businesses can provide 24/7 customer service, answering common questions and resolving issues. This is already highly prevalent, with 85% of customer interactions already handled without a human. As AI advances, it will make this even better, until it reaches a point at which customers believe they are talking to a human.

Incorporating AI into your business model can be a game-changer. With the right strategy and tools, businesses can automate tasks, improve data analysis and enhance customer engagement. By taking advantage of the benefits of AI, businesses can become more efficient, productive and profitable. Those that don’t adapt now could risk being left behind.

