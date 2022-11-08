Board Customer KPMG Wins Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for the Office of Revenue

Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced that its customer KPMG has won the 2022 Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for the Office of Revenue category using Board’s Intelligent Planning for Finance.

The Ventana Research Digital Leadership awards recognize organizations and individuals who utilize technology to advance business and IT. The 15th Annual Digital Leadership Awards showcase the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to the improved efficiency, productivity, and performance of the organization.

KPMG realized that forecasting inputs were too complex and wanted to transform traditional forecasting to build agility and resilience into its financial planning processes. It was crucial to build a flexible, truly digital finance organization that could contribute to the secure management of the company. KPMG selected Intelligent Planning from Board to enable early warnings through immediate reporting of deviations for key forecasts, focused on three line-items – revenue, expenses, and FTEs, which is a dramatic departure from traditional forecasting, and enables a focus shift to forward-looking exceptional scenarios.

KPMG’s new digital finance organization, strengthened through the use of Board’s Intelligent Planning software and technology, makes all finance data available with an efficient digital end-to-end process throughout the value chain enabling Financial Controllers to become true partners to the business.

“Board International has been a genuine partner and integrated part of our team from day one,” said Ralph Schatten, Finance Director at KPMG. “The Board team has always worked to ensure we not only have a world-class technology but also business best practices to help manage our business.”

“Congratulations to Ralph Schatten at KPMG and Board for receiving the 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for the Office of Revenue, and for the leadership in advancing the use of technology for impactful outcomes, said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer of Ventana Research.”

“We are delighted to help revolutionize KPMG’s planning and forecasting processes with our proven Intelligent Planning for Finance,” commented Marco Limena, CEO at Board International. “Our entire team would like to congratulate everyone at KPMG and thank them for their partnership and trust in Board.”