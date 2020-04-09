Axis Communications welcomes new distribution partner, Compass Visual Security

Axis Communications is pleased to welcome Compass Visual Security as our new value-added distributor. With over 30 years of experience in the security industry, Compass supplies CCTV surveillance products, fire detection products, access control products and related electronic security systems to resellers spanning across South Africa and Africa.

Compass Visual Security has a national footprint, with its head office in Durban, South Africa, and branches in Gauteng and Cape Town. Compass prides itself on its superior service offered to customers, providing them with design, implementation and technical support.

Marcel Bruyns, Sales Manager for Axis, said: “Compass has built a strong presence and footprint across Africa in the past few years. We have collaborated with Compass on strategic projects through our channel partner programme over the years and we are now pleased to welcome them into our distribution network. We look forward to a fruitful relationship and mutual growth across Africa.”

Mark Horne, Managing Director of Compass, said: “We are delighted to partner with one of the world’s leading vendors. We have a long-standing relationship with Axis, and we look forward to combining our respective expertise to provide our customers with innovative solutions across all vertical markets. Axis perfectly complements our existing tier one brands, and we look forward to strong growth together.”