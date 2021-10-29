Managed cloud networking services from BCX Data Networks

As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, major trends such as cloud adoption and the remote workforce drive enterprise network architectures to be cloud-centric. This means that network architectures must be designed with cloud workload migration and end-user access to software as a service over the internet as central requirements.

Cloud-centric networking requires that network professionals be skilled in cloud networking technologies as much as in SD-LAN, SD-WAN and data centre networking technologies. Networking components are critical for any cloud infrastructure to facilitate secure and optimised connectivity for communication between resources and end-users. Networking for public, private or hybrid clouds is required for both in-cloud communication between resources and to-cloud between end-users or devices and applications in clouds.

The Data Networks team in BCX has been helping customers for many years to design, deploy, optimise, secure and manage network infrastructure for enterprise customers who are migrating workloads to public clouds like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and to service provider hosted clouds such as in BCX's own software-defined networking enabled data centres.

BCX’s in-cloud networking services complement the compute, store and application services provided by BCX’s AWS and MS Azure Centres of Excellence. Our cloud services cover consulting, design, deployment and migration, and managed cloud services. Typical in-cloud network building blocks are Azure Virtual Network or AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) design and deployments, gateways, routing and peering, load balancers, network security groups, perimeter security and original equipment manufacturers’ cloud appliances.

For to-cloud networking, BCX’s Cloud On-Ramp offer facilitates hybrid and multicloud connectivity by connecting enterprises’ end-users to private or hosted data centres and wide area networked branches to public clouds’ private connectivity services. Examples of these are Azure ExpressRoute, AWS Direct Connect and Oracle Cloud Connect. BCX offers these services in South Africa and through leading global network providers to clouds across the world.

Although in-cloud networking services can be offered as a solution on its own, it is typically a subset of BCX's cloud solutions portfolio, or an integral part of our SD-WAN solutions, for to-cloud requirements. SD-WANs and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures that integrate cloud-managed security controls with SD-WAN are, by design, cloud-centric. BCX has over 200 network, security and cloud certified engineers countrywide to design and manage end-to-end secure cloud-centric networking solutions.

