Mother City revs up for e-racing tournament

The City of Cape Town says the stage for the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, also known as Formula E, is ready.

The city was last year granted the green light to host the Formula E event, joining 11 other global cities for season nine of the global e-racing tournament.

Taking place on Saturday, 25 February, the event will see Cape Town become the first African city to host a round of the Formula E world championship, which is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars.

According to a statement, the Cape Town E-Prix is a culmination of more than five years of work between local Formula E promoter E-Movement, its partners and the city.

Formula E cars run on 100% renewable energy and there is a focus on developing alternative energy solutions.

In addition, the city says, staging the tournament in the Mother City will assist it in raising awareness of the adverse effects of air pollution.

“We are positioning Cape Town as a leading city for renewable energy, and a major event such as Formula E aligns perfectly with this strategic objective,” says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“A ticket to the event gives spectators more than just a race day experience, as the festival also offers an E-Village dedicated to the fans. These initiatives will assist in strengthening and growing the Western Cape’s strong green economy ecosystem.”

Formula E is an all-electric motorsport racing tournament. Its inaugural championship race was held in Beijing, China, in 2014. The cars are powered by 100% renewable energy.

For the Cape Town leg, Formula E’s third-generation cars will race on the track that runs from Vlei Road, down Beach Road in Mouille Point and Fritz Sonnenberg Road.

The 22 cars will race through the Green Point and Waterfront precincts, with Signal Hill and other Cape Town landmarks as the track backdrop.

Over 20 000 people are expected to line up in spectator areas along the track area for Africa’s first E-Prix, notes the statement.

“We have been hard at work over the last few years to prepare the Green Point precinct and Cape Town is on track to deliver a spectacular race event for motorsport enthusiasts,” states the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, alderman JP Smith.

“In addition to the extensive economic benefits for our city, this event’s legacy will deliver improved road infrastructure for the precinct, which will benefit residents and allow for better access for non-motorised transport. This all forms part of the event’s core goal to transition to a greener future.”

Due to the street circuit in the Green Point precinct and Mouille Point areas, the city warns that a number of roads will be closed for the event build up and on the event day. In addition, some MyCiTi routes will be affected and commuters are advised to expect delays.

To view a list of road closures, click here. Alternatively, motorists can contact the E-Prix hotline on 083 666 1636, or e-mail traffic@eprix.capetown for more information.