PMP vs CompTIA Project+: Not one size fits all

Professionals across the board, in IT and other departments, are managing more projects than ever before, and having project management skills helps them to streamline processes and ensure they’re crossing all the T's and dotting all the I's. But for someone whose primary role is not project management, some of the better-known project management certifications may go above and beyond what is needed to do the job.

If you work in IT and manage small- to medium-sized projects, CompTIA Project+ may be a good way for you to prove to employers that you have the project management skills needed for your job.

Which project management certification is right for me?

It can be hard to decide which project management certification is right for you. The good news is, project management certifications seem to fall into two categories: those designed for full-time project managers and those designed for people in other jobs who are also responsible for some project management.

PMP, and other project management certifications like Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or PRINCE2 Practitioner, are methodology/framework-specific certifications intended for more advanced project management professionals who oversee large projects. If you are a full-time project manager, PMP might be right for you.

However, if your primary role is in IT but you also manage projects, CompTIA Project+ can help you understand project management concepts without investing the time and money that major project management certifications require. It is ideal for professionals who manage smaller, less complex projects as part of their other job duties but still need foundational project management skills.

CompTIA Project+ is more versatile than other certifications because it covers essential project management concepts beyond the scope of just one methodology or framework. However, it does provide a high-level introduction to agile as part of one of the objectives. Still, if you would like to focus on, say, Scrum specifically, you would want to take Scrum Alliance’s Certified Scrum Master certification.

PMP vs CompTIA Project+

Let’s take a closer look at the fundamental differences of PMP and CompTIA Project+.

Why get a project management certification?

Getting a project management certification validates your project management skills and adds value to your resume. You will be able to prove to employers that you bring in-demand and valuable skills to the table, opening yourself up to more job opportunities.

According to Lightcast, there were more than 600 000 job postings by US employers for project managers in 2022, and 3.9 million postings seeking candidates with project management skills. Getting certified can also help you advance your career and earn more money. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual salary for IT project managers in the United States is $94 500 – 107% higher than the median national wage for all occupations.

Earning CompTIA Project+ means that you will have the knowledge and skills required to do the following:

Manage the project life cycle;

Ensure appropriate communication;

Manage resources and stakeholders; and

Maintain project documentation.

Both CompTIA Project+ and PMP require extensive preparation, and rightly so. Employees who invest in career development and learning are valued by their organisation. A project management certification validates your desire and tenacity towards developing and honing your personal and professional skills.

But if you aren’t a full-time project manager – or aren’t one yet – CompTIA Project+ might be the right project management certification for you. It can even be a steppingstone for moving into a full-time project manager role or getting PMP or a more advanced certification in the future.

How to study for CompTIA Project+

When you’re ready to begin studying, check out CompTIA’s line of learning products, developed exclusively for the CompTIA certification candidate. No other content library covers all of the exam objectives for all certifications. The Official CompTIA Project+ Study Guide can help you prepare for your CompTIA certification exam with confidence. And CompTIA CertMaster Practice for Project+ will give you the confidence you need to pass your exam.

When you purchase a CompTIA Project+ bundle that includes both the CompTIA CertMaster Practice and the Official CompTIA Project+ Study Guide, you’ll get a seamless integrated experience to help give you confidence as you go into your exam.

You now have everything you need to learn the material and ensure you are prepared for your exam and your career.

Learn the skills you need with CompTIA CertMaster Learn. Sign up today for a free trial today!