National Science Week kicks off after two-year absence

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Science Week (NSW) makes its official return as a live event this week.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) launched the week-long science initiative on Saturday at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Led by the DSIand the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement, NSW aims to increase the level of public understanding of science countrywide.

This year, it will be held under the theme “Celebrating the role of basic sciences in the modern world”, kicking-off today, and taking place until 6 August.

According to the department, the key objectives of NSW are to popularise science to the broader South African society, serve as a vehicle for showcasing local innovations in science and technology, as well as to make science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation appealing to learners as preferable career options.

It also aims to familiarise targeted participants with the science linked to areas in which SA has knowledge and/or geographic advantage so as to contribute to making them informed and critically-engaged citizens.

The department has planned public science week activities across all nine provinces for the rest of the week.

In addition, live exhibitions, webinars, workshops and interactive spaces have been lined-up for the week-long event, to demonstrate how basic sciences pave the way for the discoveries and technological revolutions that reshape the world.

To view science week activities throughout the provinces, click here.