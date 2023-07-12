JEOL: Release of Scanning Electron Microscopes JSM-IT710HR/JSM-IT210

JSM-IT710HR (Photo: Business Wire)

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (President & CEO Izumi Oi) announces the release of scanning electron microscopes JSM-IT710HR/JSM-IT210 on July 23, 2023.

Scanning electron microscopes are used for a wide range of purposes from basic researches, production lines, quality assurance to research and development, and their fields of application include metals, semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology, and polymers. There is an even greater need for easier confirmation of compositional information without being aware not only of observation but also analysis.

The JSM-IT710HR has improved electron gun stability, while the JSM-IT210 employs 5-axis motor control specimen stage. Both models have advanced the automatic measurement functions for observation and analysis and significantly improved the comprehensive strengths of SEM. These models will satisfy the recent market needs for automatic measurement and contribute to increasing efficiency in routine works.

Main Features

1. “Simple SEM” automates acquisition of SEM image and EDS analysis

The Simple SEM function allows the user to simply select the acquisition conditions and field of view for the SEM image, and then the SEM image and EDS (energy dispersive X-ray spectrometry) analysis are automatically acquired. This will contribute to increase efficiency in routine works including analysis.

2. “Live3D” constructs 3D image on the spot

3D images can be constructed on the spot while SEM observation is being performed to obtain unevenness and depth information.

3. “Stage Navigation System LS” allowing users to acquire an optical image of an area five times larger than that of conventional systems

The Stage Navigation System LS can acquire an optical image of an area five times larger than that of conventional systems (diameter approx.159 mm). This function allows the user to acquire an optical image of the observation sample and move to the desired observation field by simply clicking on the optical image.

4. “Low-vacuum Hybrid Secondary Electron Detector (LHSED)” acquires enhanced topographic information even under a low vacuum

This detector collects both electron and photon signals providing an image with high S/N and enhanced topographic information even under a low vacuum.

5. 5-axis motor control specimen stage

The 5-axis motor control specimen stage is employed as standard, making it more convenient to perform SEM image acquisition of uneven specimen and EDS analysis.

6. Improved electron gun stability (JSM-IT710HR)

Electron beam stability is further improved, making it possible to automatically and continuously operate over a long period of time, using specimen holder that can load multiple specimens at once.

Annual unit sales target

JSM-IT710HR: 150 units/year JSM-IT210: 250 units/year

JEOL Ltd. 3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan Izumi Oi, President & CEO (Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) www.jeol.com

