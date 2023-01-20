Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 boosts enterprise data resilience

Unified, multi-tenant cloud-based management.

Enhanced data availability, durability and scalability with Cloud Object Storage.

Expanded support for Oracle DB and Microsoft SQL Server.

Arcserve Southern Africa has announced that Arcserve has unveiled its Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0 - a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload. It combines complete data protection, Sophos cyber security protection, immutable storage, tape backup and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity.

Arcserve is the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters.

Highlighting the need for robust enterprise data resilience strategies, a recent independent research study commissioned by Arcserve of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) found that 83% of respondents have a data resilience strategy. Yet only 23% have a comprehensive approach. The research uncovered that nearly half (45%) of organisations facing data loss could not recover all their data.

Arcserve UDP 9.0 enhances data resilience with the new advanced capabilities, including the following:

Data protection for Oracle Database (DB): Organisations can quickly recover terabytes of Oracle pluggable database (PDBs) backed up using Oracle RMAN with the ability to restore the entire Oracle PDB (including all table spaces and control files) to its original location. Customers can restore granular Oracle PDB files to their original location. UDP 9.0 fully protects Oracle DBs on Solaris x64 platforms.

Advanced restore options for Microsoft SQL Server deployments: UDP 9.0 offers improved granularity, allowing DB recovery to any transaction point between two recovery points. Assures restore integrity by running a consistency check to ensure data retrieved represents usable data. This avoids a significant challenge where restores are successful, but data is unusable.

Enhanced availability, durability and scalability with Cloud Object Storage: Organisations can store deduplicated backups directly on AWS S3, Wasabi or Google Cloud Storage to lower their total cost of ownership and enhance disaster recovery support with cloud-based offsite safe stores.

Choice of cloud-based or on-premises private management console: UDP 9.0 now offers a cloud-based management console featuring multi-tenancy capabilities and secure identity management. The cloud-based console does not require installation, manual deployment or extended configuration needs. UDP 9.0 multi-tenancy capabilities allow users to configure sub-organisations easily and manage them like different tenants. Strict security identity measures include Okta's Zero Trust implementation using multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Florian Malecki, executive vice-president of marketing at Arcserve, says: "The data resilience of organisations of all sizes is constantly challenged with the volumes and types of data they need to manage, protect and secure. Arcserve UDP 9.0 takes data resilience to the next level, delivering enhanced data protection, performance reliability and management. By offering complete ransomware resilience in one solution, Arcserve UDP 9.0 helps our partners drive customer value and growth opportunities in this burgeoning market."